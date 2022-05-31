I've noticed neighbors puttering around in their gardens, and didn't realize the gardening bug had gotten to my spouse until she came into the house with a lovely bunch of zinnias. Or daisies. Or tulips. (I knew better than to ask what they were.)
Seldon McCleskey, of Lafayette, delves further into this gardening thing:
"Let me tell you how this works:
"Every spring my wife gives me a list of all the herbs she wants. I take the list down to the garden center. I buy the plants, bring them home, prepare the soil and plant them. Then throughout the summer I water them, I fertilize them, and I weed them.
"And then she trots outside with a pair of scissors to 'snip some herbs from HER herb garden.'
"And she doesn't see anything wrong with this picture."
Bus in the wind
From our "Where were you during the hurricane?" file:
Bobby Depew says, "In September 1965, after our first road game in Lake Charles, the Istrouma High School football team found itself driving back in the middle of Hurricane Betsy.
"On the way to Baton Rouge, we faced howling winds and rain as we approached the old Mississippi River bridge.
"The Greyhound bus was shaking and weaving as we crossed the bridge. We had no idea that Hurricane Betsy was barreling down on Baton Rouge. It was a very traumatic experience.
"When we returned to the gym, the evacuees there could not believe we crossed the bridge in the midst of a hurricane."
The Terminator
"Is it too late for one more rat story?" asks Lee Blotner, of Metairie. (Of course not; I love rodent tales.)
"Many years ago my father owned a store on South Claiborne Avenue.
"One day when there were several customers in the store, a rat was seen running along the baseboard on the other side of the room.
"Without a moment's hesitation, my father, a Marine Corps veteran, pulled out a pistol from under the counter and shot that sucker dead with one shot to the head!
"My mother swore that that's why my father was never robbed in all of the years he owned that store."
Northern exposure
Jim Carruth says the 25th Old North Baton Rouge Reunion (of folks who lived there from the 1940s through the ’60s) will be held July 7 (the Thursday after the Fourth) at The Pastime Restaurant from 4 p.m. till.
Still shooting
Fellow basketball player Bob Brumberger says one of Baton Rouge's standout players, Dwight Smith, is back from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a Senior Games bronze medal.
At 92, he was named the oldest player in the country to participate in the games.
"He is legendary at Spectrum Health," says Bob, "as a regular 'lunch bunch' player, sinking 3-pointers and spinning hook shots with uncanny accuracy."
Oh, and he's blind in one eye, from a basketball injury.
Special People Dept.
Hollis and Margaret Hodges, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 66 years of marriage Wednesday, June 1.
Street musician
"I think most parents would agree that it is their sacred duty to embarrass their kids at every opportunity," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge.
"I surprised myself when I accidentally turned the tables on my father.
"When I started taking clarinet lessons, my dad drove me to Werlein's on Canal Street to get some music, a beginner’s book of American standards.
"I remember him sitting in the passenger seat of our car with me on the sidewalk reviewing the tunes.
"I spotted 'Tea for Two' and asked him how that went. After looking up and down the street to make sure he didn’t have an audience, he sang the entire song to me."
Sweet idea
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, offers this dining suggestion:
"I see no reason that dessert should not be served with breakfast."