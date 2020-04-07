Here's a story I needed to hear.
"It's amazing how creative people are under stress," says Angela Carll, of New Orleans:
"About 5 p.m. Monday we hear a beautiful violin playing along Dauphine Street in Faubourg Marigny. All of us bored-to-death neighbors come tumbling out of our bunkers.
"It's Anna Roznowska, the girl violinist who usually plays on Royal Street. She's being driven around by Sarah Grant, one of the girl pedicab bicyclists.
"She plays beautiful music for a while, and we give them money, thank them profusely, and beg, 'Please come back tomorrow…'
"Also, Monday was the birthday of A.J., the guy on the corner. He had made himself birthday cupcakes, which he passed around. Of course she played and sang 'Happy Birthday.'
"A little bright spot created by two very creative people, and we all really appreciate it!"
Keep your distance!
"Smiley, this social distancing is nothing new in our society," says Buck Bertrand.
"Years ago I asked a very beautiful young girl for a date, and she was thrilled.
"She went home and told her mom that someone had asked her out for a date. Since we lived a small community and knew most in the area, her mom asked her daughter who was it.
"When she told her mom it was me, her mom said, 'Definitely not — and don't even come within 10 feet of that boy.'
"That was serious social distancing.''
Sandwich language
Our mention of how people in different parts of the country order sandwiches led to these stories:
— A Lafayette reader says, "Many years ago I was with fellow workers having lunch at a small cafe in Jeanerette.
"When ordering her burger a coworker — who was not from the area — told the waitress to 'cut the onions.'
"She was surprised to receive her burger with onions, and on opening the bun noted that the onions were indeed cut in small pieces."
— Jimmy Jackson, of Slidell, a South Carolina native but a longtime Louisiana resident, says his work in the marine industry took him to Bayou Blue several years ago:
"We had a boat in the shipyard for repairs, and at lunch the supervisor and I went to a local diner. I ordered a 'cheeseburger on French.'
"The little Cajun lady behind the counter, after thinking about it, said, 'Do you mean a hamburger po-boy with cheese?'
"I said, 'Yes ma’am, that will do just fine, thank you!'"
The longest reign
With some health care professionals speculating that the 2020 NCAA football season could be delayed, or even canceled, due to the coronavirus crisis, Robert Cabes, a Lafayette attorney, offers LSU Tigers fans this cheery thought:
"It occurs to me (lawyers have these thoughts) that if LSU cannot play any games this fall, they are obviously still the champions; they still went 15-0!"
Our tiny friends
After Marvin Borgmeyer said that if bees produced beer, we'd treat them better, we got this response from John Hu, of Baton Rouge:
"Like my friend Marvin Borgmeyer, I am also a chemical (aka comical) engineer. Yes, bees do not make beer, but they do make honey, which can easily be converted to wine. So, let's take better care of them."
Advanced maturity
Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge, says, "On the subject of who’s elderly, you’re right that it’s a matter of attitude.
"My attitude has been what I tell friends on the tennis court and elsewhere, as I’ve crept up through the 80s: 'I’m just late middle age, because old age begins at 90 or so.'
"But with 90 nearing, I’ll have to think up a different line."
Special People Dept.
Anna Lee Swindler, a lifelong resident of New Roads, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, April 8.
Disco fever
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, comments on a story in the Tuesday column:
"Bill Haynie’s mention of the disco era reminded me of the late '70s, when I would go to Birmingham, Alabama, occasionally for product training.
"One of the local TV stations had disco breaks throughout the day, where a couple would demonstrate a disco dance move.
"How embarrassing for Birmingham."