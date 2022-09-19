Stories about old-time Cajun dance halls jogged a lot of readers' memories.
Faye Guidry says 42 years ago "Kirby and I, along with Peggy and Charles Rivault, celebrated our joint 25-year anniversaries traveling through Ireland.
"In Galway, we asked the hostess of our bed-and-breakfast to tell us where locals went. She directed us to their most popular place, down the street.
"When we opened the door, we heard a blast of music: 'Jambalaya, crawfish pie, file gumbo ...'
"The dance hall was so much like ours in St. Martin Parish we were blown away. Families sat on benches that lined the walls; babies were tucked under the benches. Folks in the audience took turns going up to sing with the band.
"I don’t recall if there was corn meal on the dance floor."
Sign language
"The Bonne Chance was a bar/dance hall on La. 69 between White Castle and Pierre Part," says Tom Boone, of Gonzales:
"I remember there was something on the dance floor, probably corn meal, to make it easier to glide across it.
"I also remember signs reminding men that no hats were allowed while dancing.
"Also, by the pool table a sign stated if the ball went on the floor it would cost you a quarter for the jukebox.
"Behind the bar was a sign that simply read 'No Profanity.' In bars today, I don’t think most of the patrons could carry on a simple conversation if that rule was enforced."
What disability?
"When I was graduating from UL (USL then), my father came to Lafayette for graduation," says Andree Herrington.
"Some of my friends and I thought he, being of French heritage, might enjoy a Saturday night fais do do.
"We went to a popular dance hall, and were sitting at a table enjoying the music and dancers when a man came over and asked me to dance.
"I accepted, but none of us had realized he had a peg leg. To the delight of us all, he swung me around that cornmeal like a pro, using that leg as a pivot. My father and I cherished that memory for many years."
Big boy football
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, tells this LSU football story:
"About 12 years after my friend Frank took his daughter to her first Tiger game, they were traveling the country looking for the ideal college for Betty.
"On a campus tour of Colorado State, the student guide finished the tour at the football stadium.
"He asked the group if anyone had ever attended a big-time college football game.
"After a few seconds of silence, Frank announced to the group that he had four season tickets to LSU games.
"He said there was an audible gasp from the group, and the guide said, 'Well, that would definitely qualify.'
"Frank said it was one his proudest Tiger-fan moments."
Salty answer
Responding to a recent question, Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, says, "The reason salt shaken in beer causes a bit more foam is due to the slight change in salinity, resulting in the release of CO2.
"By the way, in areas of poor water quality beer is about the safest thing you can drink."
(I approve this message.)
Special People Dept.
- Myrle Hebert Ostergren, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 107th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 20. She enjoys "visits from family on Sunday afternoons, visits from friends, watching Lawrence Welk and watching LSU football games."
- Maureen and Gene Dartez, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 65th anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Thanks, kid
Some folks have accused me of using jokes that appeal to 8-year-olds. This story, from Paula King, of Gretna, shows that I'm reaching an older group:
"This was told to me by my youngest grandson, who's 9 years old:
"Six out of seven dwarfs are not happy."