"I have a story for you in keeping with Friday's 'Can't hide that west bank accent' item," says Amy Sandridge, of Metairie:
"Back in 1998, I was working at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as an epidemiologist.
"Generally men and women, at that time, had to eat lunch separately. But there was an event in the family dining room for a visiting academic where both genders were invited.
"I was talking to someone when I heard a voice across the fairly large room. I looked over to the speaker, caught his eye, and asked, 'Where did you go to high school?'
“ ‘Jesuit!,’ he hollered back. I responded with, 'St. Martin's Episcopal.'
"He was Vincent Escandell from New Orleans. He and his wife, Cindy, became my fast friends during my next six years in Riyadh.
"I left Saudi in 2004 for Qatar before coming home in 2012. Vince and Cindy left Saudi, too, and now live in Alexandria."
'Sir, you're pregnant'
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "The recent story about confusion of male and female problems at the doctor's office reminded me of a visit when I was in the Air Force.
"The doctor laughed when looking at my records.
"My wife shared the same first name as me. Apparently her gynecology records were accidentally filed with my records.
"I don’t remember what happened, but I don’t think I had an exam that day."
Catch of the day
Jackie Carns says, "The Wednesday story from Brot Capers about how fishing is not a safe sport reminded me of my favorite fishing story.
"When my children were young, the whole family would go to Perdido Key, Florida, for vacation. One of the things they loved to do was fish off a pier.
"The fishing wasn't too great that day; my niece caught a few, my son caught one. Then my daughter cast her hook and it landed in the skin of my upper arm!
"It didn't hurt; it went through the top layer of skin. My son got it out, and it barely bled.
"But it did give me my favorite fishing story: 'My son caught one, my niece caught three, and my daughter caught me!’ ”
Priceless rocks
Our Thursday tale of the youngster who thought a charcoal briquette was a special kind of rock brought this story from Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie:
"I have twin grandsons, now 13. A few years ago they presented me with two black lava rocks I’m sure came from their garden, and told me that they were moon rocks.
"They couldn’t be more special even if they were from the moon.
"Last year grandson Avery asked me if his parents paid me for babysitting them. When I told him no, he ran off and came back with a turquoise rock he had collected at some vacation and presented it to me.
"Again, very special. I’m going to make a pendant out of it. I just love grandkids."
Special People Dept.
William Orin Flowers Jr. celebrates his 99th birthday Tuesday, July 12. He is a World War II Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific on the U.S.S. Mauna Loa, an ammunition ship.
Serious business
Sandy Sandona, of New Orleans, says, "I have really enjoyed your recent stories of 'fun nuns.'
"Unfortunately, while growing up in the Midwest and attending Catholic schools from kindergarten through college, I am sorry to say I never met any!"
Safety first
Don Garland, of Baton Rouge, contributes to our seminar on beer:
"I spent a lot of time in Europe for work. A Belgian explained why beer was brewed in every town and most abbeys.
“‘We drink beer because if you drank the water, you surely would die.'
"I think the water is OK now, but some won’t risk it."