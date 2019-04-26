Dear Smiley: About the "salmon in the luggage" story you ran recently: You ain’t seen (or smelled!) nothin’ yet!
We were on a trip to New York City in July of 2017, during our anniversary week.
When our flight arrived at LaGuardia, which is on the water, and we were walking to the cab stand, I said, “It smells a little like raw seafood here. Must be because of the location.”
At our hotel we discovered the source of the odor was our luggage, which reeked of raw shrimp. Apparently some other passenger’s luggage had "defrosted" onto ours. Our suitcases were soaked and our clothes were drenched.
So our anniversary afternoon was spent buying Febreze and baking soda to treat our clothes and suitcases. The hotel room reminded us of the aroma every time we came back in.
The clothes survived, but not the luggage — we bought plastic garbage bags to pack our clothes inside the stinky suitcases for the trip home.
Kudos to Southwest Airlines for replacing our luggage and paying our related expenses immediately on our return home.
But if I ever get my hands on that crazy passenger who had a craving for fresh shrimp…!
JUDE LeBOEUF
Kenner
Classroom drama
Small-town life
Dear Smiley: Some events seem to happen only in a small town:
Years ago I called the bookkeeping department of our local bank to request information about my account.
The employee quickly complied with my request. When I asked her why didn’t she ask for any identification, she said, “I know your voice.”
On another occasion, I was shopping for shoes at The Shoe House in Morgan City, owned by the late George Beaugh. He knew I had a difficult foot to fit, so he said to take several pairs home, try them on, and return what didn't work.
As he handed me the boxes, I asked ”Don’t you want to give me a receipt?” He smiled and noted, “I know you and your family. No need.”
Ah, the good old days…
GERI BOURGEOIS
Morgan City
A needy fan
Dear Smiley: My excitement soared after scoring two tickets to the Rolling Stones concert at the 2019 Jazz Fest, then fell to unknown depths after the subsequent cancellations by the Stones and their temporary replacement, Fleetwood Mac.
My spouse, Mary Ann, and I decided to heal our wounds by attending the opening day of Jazz Fest on Thursday, only to have the day partially canceled by rain.
This reminds me of the very prophetic words from the Stones: “You can’t always get what you want, but sometimes you get what you need.”
I am still searching for what I need for my “satisfaction.”
BILL HAYNIE
Slidell
Dear Bill: So sorry, but according to Mick Jagger, "You can't get no…"