Dear Smiley: About the "salmon in the luggage" story you ran recently: You ain’t seen (or smelled!) nothin’ yet!

We were on a trip to New York City in July of 2017, during our anniversary week.

When our flight arrived at LaGuardia, which is on the water, and we were walking to the cab stand, I said, “It smells a little like raw seafood here. Must be because of the location.”

At our hotel we discovered the source of the odor was our luggage, which reeked of raw shrimp. Apparently some other passenger’s luggage had "defrosted" onto ours. Our suitcases were soaked and our clothes were drenched.

So our anniversary afternoon was spent buying Febreze and baking soda to treat our clothes and suitcases. The hotel room reminded us of the aroma every time we came back in.

The clothes survived, but not the luggage — we bought plastic garbage bags to pack our clothes inside the stinky suitcases for the trip home.

Kudos to Southwest Airlines for replacing our luggage and paying our related expenses immediately on our return home.

But if I ever get my hands on that crazy passenger who had a craving for fresh shrimp…!

JUDE LeBOEUF

Kenner

Classroom drama

Dear Smiley: In early 1970, one of my most treasured "wins" was getting a spot in T. Harry Williams' Civil War history class.
 
I expected some tired, aged man to be helped up to the dais. I had never sat in a class of 400 people before!
 
As I remember my first class, his grad assistants slammed the doors closed, and a minute or so later, through another set of doors, this wiry man came running in menacingly, waving a closed umbrella and shouting, (paraphrased) "There was blood here, blood there — it was on your feet. The smell of death wasn't what the young Civil War soldiers expected, but it was too late. This was war against their own neighbors and kin."  
 
Empty seats were rare, because visitors would drop in. T. Harry Williams brought history to life for a very memorable class.
 
T-BOB TAYLOR
 
Panama City Beach, Florida
 
Dear T-Bob: I was in T. Harry's class around that same time; in grad school my minor was Civil War and Reconstruction History. I'll never forget T. Harry running up the aisle, bringing to life one of the charges in some battle. I also recall students lining up after class to have him sign his book, "Huey Long," which had just come out.  

Small-town life

Dear Smiley: Some events seem to happen only in a small town:

Years ago I called the bookkeeping department of our local bank to request information about my account.

The employee quickly complied with my request. When I asked her why didn’t she ask for any identification, she said, “I know your voice.”

On another occasion, I was shopping for shoes at The Shoe House in Morgan City, owned by the late George Beaugh. He knew I had a difficult foot to fit, so he said to take several pairs home, try them on, and return what didn't work.

As he handed me the boxes, I asked ”Don’t you want to give me a receipt?” He smiled and noted, “I know you and your family. No need.”

Ah, the good old days…

GERI BOURGEOIS

Morgan City

A needy fan

Dear Smiley: My excitement soared after scoring two tickets to the Rolling Stones concert at the 2019 Jazz Fest, then fell to unknown depths after the subsequent cancellations by the Stones and their temporary replacement, Fleetwood Mac.

My spouse, Mary Ann, and I decided to heal our wounds by attending the opening day of Jazz Fest on Thursday, only to have the day partially canceled by rain.

This reminds me of the very prophetic words from the Stones: “You can’t always get what you want, but sometimes you get what you need.”

I am still searching for what I need for my “satisfaction.”

BILL HAYNIE

Slidell

Dear Bill: So sorry, but according to Mick Jagger, "You can't get no…"

 

Write Smiley at Smiley@theadvocate.com. He can also be reached by mail at P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821. Follow Smiley Anders on Twitter, @SmileyAndersAdv.

Tags

View comments