Nancy Van Den Akker passes along this memory of the 2006 Mardi Gras, when New Orleans was still reeling from Hurricane Katrina and its floods, and crowds were thinner than normal:
"My sister and brother-in-law came down from Virginia that year for Mardi Gras. We went down early and found a spot where we could catch Rex and Zulu, and settled into our folding chairs.
"We are all around 60, and don't walk very well, so we were congratulating ourselves on our front row seats. But just as Zulu came into view, the police escorted a group outside the barricades and right in front of us!
"My sister complained that we had been there for hours, and now we could not see the parade. The person in charge of the group turned around, apologized, and got his group to kneel. It was Spike Lee — my sister was so embarrassed."
Bag man
Noel Gilbert, of River Ridge, tells of a misunderstanding:
"Back in the '70s, since their schools were closed for Mardi Gras week, my wife and I took our two wonderful children skiing.
"Our flight from New Orleans to Denver was happy and uneventful. But from the Denver airport gate we had to walk to the Aspen Airways shuttle plane.
"As our luggage was being hauled past us to be put on the plane, my young son excitedly said, 'Dad, I see your narcotic bag!'
"As soon as the captain of the plane, who was standing at the top of the stairs, heard my son, he hurried down.
"After I showed him the Nordica ski bag my son was referring to only contained my skis and poles, we were allowed to get on the plane and continue to Aspen."
Swans or dragons?
Storm, our Baton Rouge nostalgist, says our tale of the grumpy goose at a cemetery brought "thoughts about some even worthier foes.
"I started nursing at the old Our Lady of the Lake hospital in downtown Baton Rouge in 1973. The grounds were beautiful; on many nice days I would bring a sandwich and would spend my lunch break by the lake.
"The first thing you had to do was locate the two extremely grumpy swans. They were huge and might as well have had fangs!
"Flashing forward 30 years, in the auditorium at the new OLOL I noticed an employee or visitor perusing a large photo of the hospital, apparently taken from the State Capitol years ago.
"I was explaining the lay of the land to them when I noticed two small white dots by the water's edge. My eyes watered up a bit when I thought about those two grumpy old swans still guarding the south border of the OLOL perimeter!"
Title search
Fritz McCameron, of Baton Rouge, asks, "As I grapple with my 91st year of life, am I a relic, or just an old wreck? (I fear the needle is trending toward the latter.)"
I use, "Gentleman of some maturity."
Special People Dept.
- Dot Thurmond, of Lafayette, celebrated her 99th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 25.
- John and Doris Chapman, of Lafayette, celebrated their 70th anniversary Feb. 11.
Edited version
Virginia Howard, of Metairie, says this one isn't a mondegreen, "but a curious twist on a folk song.
"I heard a next-door neighbor's child sing it as she swung in her backyard swing. It started out so melodic and then ended with a THUD.
"Here's what she sang: 'Oh my darling, oh my darling, OH MY DAAARLING CLEMENTINE! You are lost in the woods.'
"That's it. End of song. End of story."
Mysterious light
Z David Leloach, of St. Francisville, says not all misheard lyrics are from pop songs:
"Finally, after over 60 years, I have an opportunity to find out if there are others confused about a 'Donzerly Light.'
"You know, in that song we used to sing every morning at the start of school.
"It wasn’t until I could read the words that I figured it out. I was a very confused first grader about why we were singing this song for José."