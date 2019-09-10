After I wrote about the hills of Natchez, Mississippi, being perfect for flying down on scooters, wagons, etc., Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, told how resourceful Louisiana kids dealt with their level terrain:
"In the '50s the Atchafalaya levee in Berwick was at the back of my grandmother’s property. One of our no-cost games was to find a big box and cut off one end, place it on the grass covered levee, take a few steps back, then run and dive headfirst into the box, causing it (and you) to 'surf' down the levee.
"Of course, when you are 8 years old and the levee is the highest hill you ever saw, the ride was exciting."
Beer runs
Jamie O. Crain adds to our seminar on beer:
"My daddy, Jimmie Owen Jr., loved Coors beer, but in the '70s it wasn't available in Lafayette. He would fly his plane to Dallas, Texas, and pick up 10 cases. (I think his daughter may have helped herself to a few!)"
The plot of the 1977 movie "Smokey and the Bandit" was about running Coors beer from Texas to Georgia, where it wasn't available.
Back in the '70s, I recall LSU fraternities making trips to Texas for Coors. The funny thing is, today Coors is available just about everywhere and it's not a big deal anymore.
Creating demand by making something hard to obtain is a common marketing practice — just ask the Popeyes chicken people…
Keeper of the flag
Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, says, "Seeing the submission about the stop sign flags on the school bus, I can recall my own experience with them.
"I sat next to the rear flag management passenger at the rear right seat on the bus. There was another one at the right front seat.
"Being the flag bearer was a position of honor, but was only awarded to someone who got on the bus at one of the earlier stops; otherwise there would not have been anyone to put the flags out.
"When the flags were to go out, the bus driver would announce it, and get the entire bus to engage in a chant about putting the flags out."
Fascinating, Ernie: do you remember the chant?
Snake or swim
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "On a boating trip many years ago, my friend and I backed the boat near a cypress tree and a very, very large snake fell into the boat.
"Since neither of us were particularly fond of snakes, we both got out of our seats and sought higher ground. I ran to the back of the boat and got atop the engine. He ran to the front and picked up his gun along the way.
"He made it as far forward as possible without falling in the lake, and shouted, 'I hope you can swim, because I will shoot a hole in the boat if that snake comes towards me!'
"Fortunately our unwanted passenger slithered along the edge of the boat until it fell back into the friendlier confines of Lake Verret."
Special People Dept.
- Ted Newport, of Shreveport, formerly of Berwick, celebrates his 100th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 11. A World War II veteran in the Army Air Corps, he was a pilot who flew P-40 and P-51 fighter planes.
- Louise Seal Watson celebrates her 95th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 11.
- Sylvia Ann Rabalais Carrio celebrates her 92nd birthday Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sheer genius
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says, "I never have trouble with passwords. I set all my passwords as 'Incorrect.' Then, when I am told my password is incorrect, I remember it!"
The power of one
Joan Moncrief, of Terrytown, says, "At the tender age of 8, my daughter Michelle informed me she was leaving home to go live with her friend Jan, also 8, across the street. Jan had a sister and a brother.
"About two hours later, my daughter was back home with her bag. I asked her, 'What happened?' and she stated, 'I like being an only child.'"