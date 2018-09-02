"While reading of all the culinary delights of Spam and other canned meats," says Dee Hodges, of Walker, "it occurred to me that our younger generation may have slightly more sophisticated palates than some of us.
"When our grandson, Thomas, was about 4 years old, he was with us as we were running errands.
"As lunch time approached, my husband and I started discussing where we would stop for lunch when he piped up from the back seat: 'I want to go somewhere NICE! Somewhere where they have HUSHPUPPIES!'"
Sausage sharing
Speaking of food, kind of, Bill Huey's Wednesday comment about true Southerners knowing how many vienna sausages are in a can brought these responses:
Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, says, "As a more-or-less true Southerner, I know full well how many vienna sausages are in a can: exactly three and one-half. Three and one-half for me, and three and one-half for my dog Boudreaux, another true Southerner."
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "Another way vienna sausage and Southern go together is when you have it for lunch in the boat.
"You open the can and slosh it around in the bayou water to get rid of the gel, then eat it with fresh bayou water dripping off each piece.
"I used to think that made me 'one with the fish' — but it never improved my catch."
Take that, Hormel!
Richard Fossey offers the long-awaited final Spam story in our long-running series:
"Back in the 1980s, I lived in Alaska, which at that time boasted the highest per-capita consumption of Spam in the whole United States.
"In those days an Anchorage nightspot called the Fly By Night Club had a house band called 'Mr. Whitekeys and the Fabulous Spamtones.'
"Hormel meat company in Austin, Minnesota, got wind of this and wrote the club a letter threatening to sue for trademark infringement.
"Mr. Whitekeys immediately came up with a new name for the band: 'Mr. Whitekeys And The Band That Used To Be Called The Spamtones Until Hormel's Lawyers Made Us Change It.'"
Pop goes the snack
After our reverie about the joys of popcorn, and my mention of Garrett cheddar cheese and caramel popcorn, a Chicago treat, I heard from Bess Stacy:
"Costco has a cheddar/caramel popcorn product, called The Mix. It comes in a large bag which I shake to mix well, and it is delicious and addictive. Thought you and Lady K might enjoy it without having to wait for a package to arrive from Chicago!"
Almanac man
Ed Cullen, who wrote memorable stories and columns for The Advocate for many years, has two articles in the 2019 Farmers' Almanac (which warns of a cold winter, by the way).
One, "Ordinary Citizens to the Rescue," tells of the Cajun Navy's rescue efforts after devastating floods in both Houston and the Baton Rouge area. For readers elsewhere, he even gives a brief description of what makes a Cajun.
The other article, "Southern Superstitions," deals with such old beliefs as "Lightning will seek silver and bounce off mirrors," "Hold your breath when driving past a graveyard," and "If you walk through a graveyard, whistle as you go."
Special People Dept.
- John Ramoneda, of Mandeville, celebrated his 93rd birthday on Saturday, Sept. 1. He is originally from Barcelona, Spain.
- Kim “Pops” and Virginia “Teeny” Seago celebrated 55 years of marriage on Saturday, Sept. 1.
Fan's dilemma
Harriet St. Amant has a football problem:
"Some years back I sent in a slogan I'd like to have as a bumper sticker on my car: 'I root for Army, LSU, and whoever's playing Notre Dame.'
"Now I see that West Point is sending its team down here in '23 to play against our Tigers.
"My question — how does one root for BOTH teams in a game without looking like a complete idiot who knows nothing about football?"
Louisiana Haiku
Goodbye seersucker
Fashion gods decree fall duds
But they don't live here