We've recently received several stories about funny stuff children say. For example:
Warren Byrd, of Baton Rouge, says, "My son, Matthew, and his wife, Allison, have three boys. Their oldest son, Warren, just turned 7.
"Warren is very bright, and generally has an answer for everything. If you try to show him how to do something, he will reply, 'I can do it myself.'
"While driving around last week, Matthew was telling Warren about a family event that happened in 2008, some 14 years ago.
"Warren replied, 'Oh yes, I remember that.' His dad said that was not possible, since the event happened 14 years ago and Warren was only 7 years old, and had not even been born when the event occurred.
"Without any hesitation, Warren responded, 'I know, but I have an excellent memory.'
"Matthew had no rebuttal. Apparently, the womb can work wonders."
Littlest punster
Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "After observing an infestation of caterpillars in my daughter’s yard last week, her 7-year-old friend, Willow, told her that caterpillars can’t jump, so they 'caterpult.'
"I believe this child has a great future in the world of puns."
Driver training
Vickie McWaters, of Metairie, says, "Recent stories regarding traffic lights reminded me of a few years ago, when my now 8-year-old granddaughter was about 5.
"She and her older sister were visiting with us. I had a plastic set of keys she loved to play with. She decided that we should use the keys to take a ride in her imaginary car.
"She got into the driver’s seat (my ottoman) and her older sister and I got into the backseat (my rocking chair).
"She started steering her imaginary steering wheel. After a little while she said, 'Red light,' and stopped steering.
"She just sat there and sat there. Her older sister, growing impatient, yelled, 'Just go!'
"She turned around, threw her hands up in the air, and yelled back, 'The light turned green, but nobody would go!'"
Easter rag hunt
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "After having five children in five years, my mom really looked forward to Easter, when she could show off the first nice dress she had in a long time.
"My oldest brother Gary was proud of the way he shined his shoes, using a rag he had found."
His mom was less pleased, since the rag and her dress happened to be the same piece of cloth…
Maine event
"M," of Metairie, says, "Years ago my wife and I were on vacation in Maine, heading to the airport in Bangor. We were running late and it was raining.
"We stopped at a convenience store/gas station. Inside I was standing in line behind a tall man paying for a root beer and a pastry in pennies.
"I was thinking to myself, 'You have got to be kidding me!'
"When he turns around, it’s Stephen King.
"Glad I hadn’t said anything. Wouldn’t wanted to have been cursed."
Keeping their cool
Pamela Maxwell offers "Hats off to Baton Rouge Costco workers. When their Visa system went down, there was absolute chaos.
"Some customers were just plain ugly and rude to these poor employees stuck in an unfortunate situation. Each employee hustled and tried to remain upbeat as they frantically worked out the kinks."
Special People Dept.
— Jesse G. York, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 94th birthday Sunday, April 24. He is a Navy veteran.
— Virgil and Alice Russell, of New Orleans, celebrated 54 years of marriage Wednesday, April 20. They've traveled the world, hiked the Grand Canyon rim, and plan to "attend as many Jazz Festivals as possible."
— Dr. Charlie and Susie Dugal, of Sunset, celebrate 50 years of marriage Friday, April 22.
Sheepish poet
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, assures us "no lambs were harmed in the creation of this poem."
Here 'tis:
“Mary had a little lamb; its fleece was white as snow.
And everywhere that Mary went, the lamb was sure to go.
The lamb it went to school one day, the cops they picked it up.
The chief and all the other 'fuzz' loved lamb chops very much."