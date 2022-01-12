Talk about a shopper in a rush!
Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "I smiled at Monday's story of the man who took the wrong car. I have a tale that's a bit similar.
"My sister was preparing for a big dinner party. She was in the grocery store hurriedly, getting some last minute items.
"She began to push her buggy down an aisle when a woman ran over and said, 'Now you just wait a minute!'
"My sister had not noticed that there was a baby sitting in the cart!"
Generous rat
Charlotte Keller, of Prairieville, refers to some of our tales from the recent past:
"The stories you recently ran where people put their teeth under their pillows for the 'rat' brought back old memories.
"We also had a rat that would leave a quarter for each tooth taken. Not sure where that expression came from. My mom was from Baton Rouge and my father from Ville Platte. Sadly, both are gone now and we can't ask the origin of the rat.
"On another note, my son grew up with a Tooth Fairy. Being an enterprising youngster, always looking for ways to get money, he tried to trick the Tooth Fairy by putting spit balls under his pillow.
"He also had fairies for other things: the Stitch Fairy, the Skin Fairy, and the Scab Fairy. They were always elegantly dressed, wearing hats which he would describe in detail…"
Sorry, Charlotte, you lost me at Scab Fairy…
A boy and his rat
While we're discussing rodents, here's one from Ray Schell, of Prairieville:
"Your readers' recent comments on rats brought back a memory of my pet rat.
"Back in about 1953 my high school biology teacher asked me if I'd take care of the lab rat over the summer.
"I agreed, and the lab rat made a decent pet to take care of."
Playful barbers
The other day, when I was one of several guys getting haircuts from the young ladies at a downtown Baton Rouge salon, I thought back to the old days of barbershops.
My barbers were colorful characters, quick with an off-color joke or an uninformed opinion about sports. (They often discussed boxing or horse racing on the phone as they cut hair.)
There were always a lot of old guys sitting around the shop who didn't seem to be there for a haircut, but just because it was a good place to hang out.
The barbers liked to tease their younger customers, as this story from George Lopez, of LaPlace, illustrates:
"Your barber stories brought back this memorable visit to Chuck's Barber Shop at Green Acres and Vets Highway in the mid-'60s, when I was a teen.
"As Chuck threw the cover over my chest, he grabbed my Sweet Tarts from my top pocket and started chewing on a mouthful.
"He passed them to Louis and Emile, the other two barbers, and they had a good laugh.
"After my haircut, before I got up he stuck a buck in my pocket for more candy."
Special People Dept.
Mary Chawla celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 12. She was known to her students at St. Scholastica Academy in Covington (1952-65) as Sister Louis Marie.
Cookies, anyone?
In discussing king cake season the other day, I mentioned that I had just finished up the Christmas cookies.
But now the helpful little ladies of the Girl Scouts have come through for me, offering their variety of cookies starting Friday (Jan. 14).
There's even a new cookie, the Adventurefuls, "an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."
Go to www.girlscoutcookies.org for more information.
Or, if you have a Girl Scout in the family, don't do anything — she'll find you.
The ban wagon
Addressing our recent seminar on nuisance phone callers, Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, tells us, "Telemarketers are taking revenge against people who hang up on them or mess with them.
"I recently got a robocall from an unknown number that informed me that my phone number has been added to their Do Not Call list."