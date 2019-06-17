Oscar Lofton, of Baton Rouge, says he and his wife, Billie Jean, visited the state of Washington for their grandson’s graduation. They went to Indulgences, a coffeehouse in West Richland, Washington, where he says "some cute signs posted there brought back some memories of The Pastime in Baton Rouge:"
"Drink some of our coffee … do stupid things fast and with lots of energy!"
"Please do not mistake our endurance for hospitality!"
"Many people have eaten in this joint and gone on to live fairly normal, healthy lives!"
"If you are what you eat, I’m fast, easy, and cheap!"
"Confidence is the feeling you have before you understand the situation!"
"God put me on Earth to do a few things … I’m so far behind, I may never die!"
"Of all the things I’ve lost, I miss my mind most of all!"
"Some people want to blame our generation for all the problems; have they stopped to think who raised us?"
"We are here because we are not 'all there!'"
Sing your song
William Cantey sent over the obituary for Cecelia Miller Young, of Iota, who died recently at 107.
It said she worked in a school cafeteria for 26 years, and always offered coffee, cake and cookies to visitors.
William was evidently touched by the very long life of this good woman, because he added these words from Tecumseh, the great Shawnee chief (1768-1813):
"When the time comes to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with fear of death, so when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way. Sing your death song and die like a hero going home."
The music man
Speaking of songs and dying, Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, says, "My husband Ron and I recently went to a memorial service for a dear friend, Albert Pettitte, who died May 31.
"A few weeks before, another friend, Keith Horcasitas, came to Albert's hospital room, brought his guitar and sang folk and pop songs to Albert for about an hour!
"I just wanted to thank Keith for his songs that lifted Albert's spirits so much in his last days."
Think pink
As a proud resident of Baton Rouge's Spanish Town, I was interested to learn from Mary Jane Marcantel that Sunday, June 23, is national Pink Flamingo Day, which has been observed annually since 2007. (Flamingos are our official neighborhood birds.)
Mary Jane says there's a Flamingo Run in downtown Baton Rouge to mark the occasion.
If you don't have a pink plastic flamingo in your front yard, now is a good time to put one out. You don't have to live in Spanish Town to show the world your good taste.
Special People Dept.
- Elaine June Motto Mann, of Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Tuesday, June 18. She is a native of McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
- Tom and Eva Jones, of Zachary, celebrate 59 years of marriage Tuesday, June 18.
The ultimate earworm
We've often discussed "earworms," songs that get stuck in your head and stay there.
Tom Boone, of Gonzales, has one from decades ago:
"Back many years ago, before the Walmarts and Targets, Baton Rouge had the original 'big box' store: Shoppers Fair on Plank Road.
"The memorable jingle — to me anyway — was:
"'Take a little time off today,
And shop the easy way.
Get exactly what you want,
At the price you want to pay.
It’s the biggest shopping center you’ll find anywhere,
Shoppers Fair,
Shoppers Fair,
Shoppers Fair for discounts!'
"Amazing how you can remember jingles, TV theme music and lyrics from songs over 50 years old — but not why you got up and went into the kitchen."
Double tragedy
I was assuming we had exhausted stories about outhouses with recent submissions, but Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, won't let the subject rest:
"Since you are running stories about two-holer outhouses, there is a limerick that immortalizes them. It goes:
"There was once a man named McBride
who fell into an outhouse and died.
His heartbroken brother
fell into another;
now they are interred side by side."