Our tales of Pistol Pete Maravich brought this recollection from Bill Bankhead, the first director of what is now LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center:
"The PMAC was not completed in time for Pete's college career, but he played there with the Atlanta Hawks.
"On the day that game was to take place, the large scoreboard failed, and the nearest repairman was in Dallas.
"We had the small scoreboard we had taken from the John Parker Ag Center in the practice gym, so we hung it under the big scoreboard, which we tucked into the ceiling.
"I had the announcer tell the crowd we were using the little board since it was the one Pete had played under. I heard a few fans, who knew the record of failures of the big board, yell 'Bull hockey!,' but it worked.
"Before the game Coach Jay McCreary and I went to the Hawks' dressing room to say hello to Pete. I told him what I had done with the scoreboard.
"He said, 'Coach, I hope the damn thing doesn’t fall and kill me, since I am now making some money playing basketball.'
"The board did not fall, and Pete played his last basketball game on the LSU campus."
Just for me?
"Growing up in St. Martinville, I was the oldest of eight children," says Carol Gaignard, of New Iberia.
"Two or three times a week, Mama would send me to the butcher to buy a $1 round steak to feed the 10 of us.
"When I moved away after high school, a friend said, 'We're having steak.'
"I thought of Mama's round steak and gravy, and was pretty happy. Then the steak came, and to my surprise I got a whole steak just for myself!
"I've been a happy carnivore ever since."
Cold cut
Patrick Tucker says, "While working down the river in the Venice/Buras area, we stopped at a restaurant for a steak.
"I ordered a ribeye, rare. When I cut a bite out of my steak, I got the waitress's attention.
"She came to the table and asked if my steak was too rare. I told her it wasn’t, but I would like her to bring it back to the kitchen and finish defrosting it; it was still full of ice crystals. Once it was defrosted it was delicious."
Special People Dept.
— D.J. “Bobby” Hebert Jr., of Lafayette, celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday, August 4. He is a World War II veteran, serving in the Pacific with the U.S. Navy Seabees. He is a founding partner of Tops Woodwork and Supply.
— Donald David Plaisance, of Slidell, celebrates his 91st birthday Thursday, August 4. He is a U.S. Marines veteran and former resident of Chalmette.
— Marie Gamino Perret, of Slidell, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, August 4. She is a former New Orleans resident.
— Jim and Jayne Tate, of Luling, were married 60 years Wednesday, August 3. The celebration was held at The Crossing in Kenner. They are both retirees of Union Carbide, and Jayne recently retired from St. Charles Parish Public Schools after 27 years.
Eggs-cruciating tale
After we mentioned the Cajun exclamation "kyoo," we got this ornithological note from "East Side Curmudgeon:"
"Do your readers realize the current word under discussion, 'kyoo,' comes from the name of a Cajun bird?
"It’s a small brown bird, about 3 inches long. It lays an egg about 4 inches long, turns around, and exclaims, 'KYOO!'"
Alternate version
Lynn Duhon, "a French-speaking resident of rural Vermilion Parish," recalls the same story, but his great-grandfather told in French about the keyaw bird.
Lynn adds, "Years later, I teamed up to produce and co-write a number of very successful comedy tapes with my long-time friend and comedian, Ralph Begnaud. One of those productions was titled KEYAWW!"