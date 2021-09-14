Here's an amazing story about people helping people:
Valerie Diedrich, of Johnsburg, Illinois, says "our town sends power linemen to help on storms all over the country. When the guys I personally know went to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida, I found a Facebook group called 'Feed Linemen — Tell Us Where You Are So We Can Bring You Food and Water.'
"I started making donations and met some nice people on the page. After a man named Brandon made a batch of jambalaya and drove it 45 minutes to one of our crews, I made a casual comment that us Yankees need to learn how to make jambalaya."
You can pretty much imagine the rest …
A Facebook group called "Val’s Cajun Cooking Advisory Group" was created, and Val started "a small fundraiser to collect grocery money to send to Melissa Arman in the Baton Rouge area, who helped kick off this whole mess.
"One morning I woke up to 1,600 people in my Cajun cooking advisory group, chatting up a storm about their recipes and debating spices … and a few hundred bucks for groceries and ice turned into something like $3,800!"
Val seems a bit shocked over the response. But I could have told her that down here, even more powerful than "How can I help?" are the words "How do you season your jambalaya?"
Attention, gamers
Thanks to colleague Leila Pitchford-English, who found the "feeding linemen" site. Here's a side note from Val Diedrich:
"I’m working on a video game idea with 'Ms. Angie' based on her actual experience trying to get lunch to our guy Todd. It's a cross between 'Call of Duty' and 'Grand Theft Auto:'
"The setting: hurricane disaster area.
"The plot: You must deliver red beans and rice to a crew of linemen. You can only find them using vague directions sent to you by a woman you have never met, who has never been to your state. You dodge downed power lines and trees, baby copperheads (it's baby copperhead season), and your only weapon is flip-flops.
"You have to drive in an economical manner, because you have a half-gallon of fuel. You get more fuel for each 6-pound mosquito you kill."
Gotcha!
Richard "Poppy" Phillips, says, "In the mid-'60s, when stationed at Point Mugu, California, Naval Air Station, we were at liberty at a local watering hole when a young lad comes in hawking newspapers.
"He said he could tell me what state I was born in. Being 'the mouth of the South,' I told him I would buy his newspapers if he got it right.
"He said, 'You were born in the state of infancy.'
"After laughing, I bought newspapers for my buddies. The good news is that bet got me reading newspapers."
And the young newspaper vendor wound up on Bourbon Street, where he assures tourists he can tell them where they got their shoes. …
Turtles love tartare
Bobby "BJ" Gouedy reports on an Ida survivor:
"In Hammond, where we survived the storm, we have a turtle that comes through our backyard off and on. Since the storm, I have been putting out breakfast for her.
"'Madeline' has become our newest pet. She will even come on our patio looking for food. Think she knows her name and comes when I make kissy sounds at her.
"This morning, she had fruit and tiny pieces of raw steak: isn't that steak tartare?
"Even our cats have accepted her into our family."
Hank's song
After I mentioned "doghouse" songs, John Kalinosky, of New Orleans, said Hank Williams had a hit in 1947 with "Move It On Over ('cause the big dog's movin' in.)"
Initial reaction
Algie Petrere, of Central, found a story that rings true to us older folks who were slow to catch up with such things on social media:
A mother texting to her son, "John, just found out Aunt Elsie died. LOL."
Son: "Why are you saying LOL?"
Mom: "I am adding 'Lots Of Love.'"
Son: "Mom, that means 'Laughing Out Loud!'"
Mom: "Gotta go, I have some urgent calls to make. …"