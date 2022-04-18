Our Monday story about a neutral observer figuring out how to haul stuff in a Beetle reminded Courtland Chaney, of Baton Rouge, of another incident where a different view would have been helpful:
"Back in the mid-1980s, a very patriotic neighbor, a Vietnam War veteran, decided to erect a flagpole in his front yard and asked me to help.
"As we raised the flagpole and began to feel the pride of accomplishment, my father dropped by to watch us work.
"After a few minutes he said, 'I know the two of you are a lot smarter and better educated than me — but I was wondering how you are going to insert the rope in that small hole at the top of the flagpole?'
"Lesson learned: third party observers can see things that the actors cannot; part of the reason consultants have jobs!"
True confession
Peter Dassey, of Kenner, shares "a fond memory of one of my Crescent City Classics:
"One year, my mother-in-law, Fay, told me my brother-in-law Billy could easily beat me in the CCC.
"Through the first four miles we are shoulder to shoulder. Then I slowed down dramatically, feigning fatigue, letting Billy run on ahead.
"I scampered over to the sidewalk, and with the cover of parked cars hiding me from Billy's sight, I sprinted hunched over to get way ahead of the crowded fields of runners.
"There at the finish line were my wife Kim and Fay, who asked, 'Where's Billy?'
"I exhaustedly pointed behind me and shrugged my shoulders. Billy eventually came jogging up with a big grin on his face, until he saw me standing next to Fay with two cold beers in my hand.
"Handing him a cup, I could see the utter confusion on his face.
"I waited 20 years before I told him. But I never told Fay."
Pig dance
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, tells this story about our friend the pig:
"In my youth I thumbed around the country, at one point working on a farm in New Hampshire."
He says one of his first chores was to, uh, alter a young male pig.
"I thought that would be the worst assignment. That paled in comparison when the same pig, now a 300-pounder, was ready for the slaughterhouse.
"I was chosen to transport this monster, who I was sure remembered me from his previous surgery.
"After four ropes and a picnic table jammed sideways in the rear of the pickup, we headed off.
"An older gentleman of about 150 pounds greeted me at the slaughterhouse with laughter, and told me to get all that stuff out of his way.
"He then grabbed that hog by the ears and walked him in like they were headed for the dance floor."
Floor-boarding it
Richard Meece, of Metairie, has today's car story:
"My first car was a lavender 1960 Ford Starliner with a 350 Interceptor engine. My dad called it 'The Purple People Eater.'
"I could out-drag all the other boys at the midnight races on the highway. I used to drive it camping on Padre Island, Texas; often getting stuck.
"Midway into the second year I went to get in my car and my foot went right through the floor. So much for undercoating."
Initial reaction
A kid story from Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville:
"When I was teaching spelling to a sixth-grade class at Belle Rose Middle School, I gave them a spelling test by saying a word and having them use it in a sentence.
"One word was 'alphabet.'
"A student did not know how to spell it, so he just wrote ‘ABC.’ ”
Groaner of the Week
Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie, blames "my brother from Back Vacherie" for sharing this old tale, which the brother blamed on their cousin:
"When they were in college, one day Boudreaux asked Thibodeaux, 'What did you learn in English composition class today?'
"Thibodeaux said, 'We learned to compose a sentence using three words: defense, defeat, and detail.'
'Boudreaux asked, 'What was your sentence?'
"Thib said: 'When a horse jumps over defense, defeat go first and then detail.’ ”