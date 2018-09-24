"As a child," says Robin Roshto, of Baton Rouge, "I visited my mother's parents in Paincourtville and my father's parents in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
"It always struck me that these people were so old that they must know so much about life and all of its problems, and how to deal with every aspect of life.
"They always seemed so happy and I assumed that they had no problems, because they had lived so long that they pretty much knew everything.
"Now I can look into a mirror and see a man who is very old, yet I know how little he knows about life and how he has so much trouble dealing with it.
"I miss my grandparents, and the innocence of my youth.
"Strange how age changes our perception of ourselves, others, and life itself.
"I understand these things a little better now, because this is the oldest I've ever been."
Starting them young
Linda King, of St. Francisville, says, "Your mention of the little boy who excitedly recognized the purple of a K&B store reminds me of my grandson, Ethan.
"His parents are huge LSU fans, and some of his first words were 'LSU.'
"He was just a baby when we were in the checkout line at Walmart, with Ethan sitting in the buggy. All at once he started to chant, 'LSU, LSU!'
"I couldn’t see what had prompted this outburst, but he got more and more insistent and began pointing at the ceiling.
"And then I saw it. A helium-filled LSU balloon had escaped and was floating way up against the ceiling. He had everyone smiling and watching the balloon by the time we left the store."
Mexican connection
Stephen Winham, of St. Francisville, says the reader in the New Orleans area seeking a luncheon tongue sandwich "might try finding a true Mexican store or restaurant near her."
He tells of trying tongue gordita at La Tienda on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge:
"My friend from Mexico insisted I try it. The gordita is a thick corn tortilla split and filled with meat, lettuce, beans, sour cream and cheese.
"I liked everything but the tongue, and may have liked it better had I not known what it was."
Meaty topic
Johnny Denenea, of River Ridge, says our mention of tongue, "reminded me of my now deceased father, John Denenea Sr., and his fondness for similar unique foods.
"For some reason he enjoyed foods like brains and eggs, liver and onions, and beef tongue. When I asked him why he ate beef tongue, he quickly responded, 'Think about it; it’s the only food that when you taste it, it tastes you back!'
"I still didn’t eat it."
