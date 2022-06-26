From our "Grumpy Old Men" file, Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, says:
"At the large chain drug store, I went to the fiber aisle and encountered my first obstacle. For some reason, all fiber products were behind a glass window.
"When opened, it triggered a pleasant female voice recording inquiring rather loudly if I needed help. I muttered weakly, 'I’ve got this.'
"Each time I checked out a different fiber product, I closed, then reopened, the window. When it was one time too many for the voice, a loud beep alerted all around that somebody was not doing right by the fiber.
"I chose my fiber product with what dignity I still had and headed for self-checkout.
"Attempting to scan the fiber, I encountered my second obstacle. My checking-out process was put on hold, and I was alerted to summon an attendant.
"I asked the worker who came why she needed to unlock my register, and she looked at the last product scanned and said she needed to confirm my age.
"I waited for a punchline that never came, and she just shrugged when I asked incredulously, 'You need proof of age for me to buy a fiber supplement? Age is the reason I buy a fiber supplement!'"
Respect the colors
"My wife and I visited Jellyfish Grill in Perdido Key, Florida," says Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge. There was a wait, due to a lack of workers in the kitchen.
"The manager, seeing me in an LSU shirt, brought over a plate of grilled shrimp to tide us over during our wait.
"He said he lived in Gonzales for 15 years and had moved recently (too much traffic in Baton Rouge!). He made our visit extra special."
Dept. of Corrections
- "Without standards, we are lost," says Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, expressing his view that the 'mater samich' we've been discussing should be spelled 'sammich.'
"I just want to go on record as saying I do not approve of doctoring tomato sandwiches with foreign substances such as olive oil. Mayo, salt, pepper are all that's allowed."
- "You've gotten me in trouble with all of my Louisiana friends," says Lee Blotner, of Metairie.
Wednesday he mentioned Grainger County tomatoes from east Tennessee as being tasty. Because all his comments didn't make the column, some might have thought he felt they were better than Louisiana's Creole tomatoes. This is not the case, he says.
- Burt Cary, of New Orleans, says, "My sister, P.C., reminded me that the homemade mayo recipe (in the Friday column) includes an egg to be added with salt, lemon juice, and mustard. It’s not the same without the egg!"
Special People Dept.
- Barbara and Jack Newton, of Metairie, celebrate their 68th anniversary Monday, June 27.
- Herb and Gwen Patterson, of Harvey, celebrate 63 years of marriage Monday, June 27. He is retired from the New Orleans Fire Department. Since retirement, they have visited all 50 states.
- Robert "Gus" and Elaine Richardson Gosselin, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 61st anniversary Thursday, June 23. He is a Navy veteran and Borden Chemical Co. retiree; she was with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and Louisiana Department of Labor.
- Jean and Richard Bengtson, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Monday, June 27. He is a Vietnam veteran and a retired LSU professor. She is a retired middle school librarian.
Fight site
Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, comments on our Saturday "marital arts" story:
"Years ago, as a young lawyer, I was usually assigned an inexperienced secretary — a dangerous combination!
"In preparing a petition for divorce, the word 'marital' was (too) often misspelled as 'martial,' which resulted in the phrase 'former martial domicile,' in many cases an unfortunate, if accurate, description!"