Periodically, someone recalls the rock concert at the Redemptorist High football field July 26, 1968.
Tommy Teepell, who was there, says his son Taylor found a poster promoting the British bands' visit 50 years ago.
It was headlined by Herman's Hermits, with The Who billed second (go figure …). The Blues Magoos and The Inn Crowd also performed.
Tommy says Dr. Mike Montalbano told him his dad and uncle (Mickey and S.J. Montalbano, of Montel Records) put on the outdoor concert:
"If I remember the story correctly, The Who agreed to play for $500. I will never forget how shocked we (Mike, Dr. Bill Welch, Barry Bloomberg and others) were when Peter Townshend, of The Who, finished by grabbing his Fender guitar by the neck and swinging it into their Vox amps until everything was on fire.
"Not sure how you can afford to do that when you only made $500. But hey, they were kids; what did they know?
"I think we paid $5 a ticket.
"Mike told me later that he, his dad and his uncle spent the next day on False River teaching Peter Noone, lead singer of Herman’s Hermits, how to water ski."
Becoming Mom
"I’ve gone full circle in the parenting department," says Denise Savoie.
"While visiting my daughter Camille in her new Houston apartment, I set down my drink on her just-assembled coffee table from that big Swedish store.
"Immediately, she said, 'Mom. We have coasters.'”
Clean but dead
"Old Friend" says, "The other day, I saw two huge fire ant mounds close to the back door and thought, 'What household product might get rid of them?'
"I experimented with a generous scattering of Cascade dishwasher powder over the mounds, followed by a gentle sprinkling of water.
"That was three days ago. I've seen no more ants, even after I kicked some of the mud around. And they didn't seem to just move a few feet away, as they often do."
Truckers' special
Another chapter in our Bologna Chronicles:
Wanda Hill, of Baker, says that years ago, when she and her late husband were long-distance truck drivers, truck stops featured fried bologna sandwiches — usually the cheapest item on the menu.
"We called them 'truck driver steaks,'" Wanda recalls, "and ate them when we were low on money."
Legislative baloney
No, I'm not talking about the special sessions that just ended at the State Capitol.
Pam Rice, of the Legislative Computer Center, recalls an event from the past:
"Every year during the legislative session, they used to have a 'bologna sandwich day,' and people would flock over to the Pentagon Barracks for their free lunch."
Pam, who says she's not a fan of that particular lunch meat, adds, "Needless to say, I was not one of them."
Special People Dept.
William Carey Salassi, former resident of New Orleans and Ponchatoula, now in McKinney, Texas, celebrates his 99th birthday Thursday, Aug. 2. He is a World War II Navy veteran, served in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) and was in the first graduating class of professional chemical engineers at the Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette).
James Brown's ghost
Some friends once gave me a singing, dancing James Brown doll.
It was about 2 feet tall and battery-powered, and when we had friends over and the conversation got contentious, I would announce, "Well, let me say THIS about THAT," and press a button on the bottom of its stand.
James would break into "I Feel Good," busting some cool moves for a plastic guy.
Eventually, James wound up in the garage/junk room under our raised house, a spooky place with a dirt floor and brick walls.
Once I was puttering around down there and bumped into a table in a dark corner. The hairs on the back of my neck stood up as a deep voice intoned, "IIIIII…feeeeeel…gooood…"
It was the last gasp from Plastic James' dying battery. The little statue made one final lurch, trying gamely for a dance move, before standing still and silent in the dark.
It was like watching a friend die. … It did NOT feel good. …