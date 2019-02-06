I was surfing Twitter on Monday to see what folks had to say about the Sunday evening travesty in Atlanta and the New Orleans mega-party, and came across this exchange, which made my day.
Brian Lamb, of Infinity Sports Network in Houston, tweeted, "The entire city of New Orleans taking to the streets to boycott the Super Bowl seems a bit excessive."
So Jeff Nowak, The Advocate's digital content editor, responded with this gem:
"'Seems a bit excessive' should be the official New Orleans motto."
Once a game…
…now an industry.
That's the message Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, came away with before Sunday's Less-Than-Super Bowl:
"Reading the paper Sunday morning, I saw where the cheapest ticket you could buy for the Super Bowl was $2,500.
"It just proves how the NFL has grown to be such a large business it is hard for a common working man to attend a Super Bowl game.
"In 1985, being a Saints season ticket holder, I was able to purchase two tickets at $75 each to attend the Super Bowl game in the Super Dome, matching the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears.
"And these tickets were not in the upper terrace level. They were in the loge level."
And, as I recall, you got a pretty good football game for your money…
What are the odds?
Frances Pickering Billeaud adds to our collection of "small world" stories:
"Several years ago my niece Alison Pickering met me in Rome for a nice tour of Europe.
"While in Rome, we had supper at a restaurant recommended by a friend from Baton Rouge. The menu was excellent, and the service was great.
"The waiter, who spoke excellent English, asked where we were from. Alison replied that she was from L.A., and I added that I was from the 'other LA.' He seemed not to understand that.
"The waiter turned to Alison and asked where in L.A. she lived. Replying that she was from the Echo Park area near Hollywood, he asked if she knew a person he had visited there recently, mentioning the man’s name.
"After a short pause, Alison responded, 'You’re kidding. He’s my hairdresser!'”
Nice People Dept.
Rosalie Strickland says, "Saturday afternoon at the Albertson's on Bluebonnet and Burbank in Baton Rouge, I was in line with my items on the conveyor belt when I noticed the cashier was checking them through and a young gentleman was about to pay with his card.
"I quickly said, 'Those are mine!' and the gentleman told me, 'No, I have this; I haven't done anything for a nice lady in a while.'
"It will surprise my friends and family to know I was at a total loss for words! I said, 'I don't know what to say!'
"The cashier simply stated, 'Just say thank you.'
"I haven't stopped thinking about this and how gracious folks can be! Thank you again, friend, and I will pay it forward."
Double trouble
Here's proof that Oscar "Box" Lofton has way too much time on his hands:
He asks, "Did you ever wonder what would happen to anyone who was 'scared half to death' for the second time?"
Special People Dept.
- Eloise Rushing, of Walker, celebrates her 91st birthday Thursday, Feb. 7.
- Don and Jean Remson, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Feb. 7.
Movies and memory
Harry Clark, of Lafayette, has a western movie story:
"Boudreaux and Thibodeaux went to see a western movie playing at the local theater. When it got to the scene where the posse is chasing several bad guys, Bo turns to Thib and says, 'Bet you five dollars that when the bad guys ride around that boulder, one of them gets knocked off his horse by a low-hanging branch.'
"Thib says, 'You're on.'
"Sure enough, a bad guy gets de-horsed. Thib hands Bo a five, but Bo says, 'I can't take your money. I saw this movie yesterday so I knew what would happen.'
"Thib says, 'No, keep it. I saw it yesterday too, but I thought he would remember where that tree was today.'"