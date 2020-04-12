Donna Simoneaux adds to our paper airplane stories:
"Years ago, when many Saints fans wore paper bags, someone at the very top section of the Superdome designed the perfect paper airplane.
"Once released, it hovered over the entire field forever (like the 'Forrest Gump' feather), and the crowd cheered when it went through the goal posts!
"Seems everyone was watching the plane and not the game!"
No regrets
Friend Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, sent me this note taking a look back at an eventful life:
"As I hit my mid-80s, I realized I have lived through 5 wars, 2 cancers, 2 bouts of polio, 10 years in the 'Frozen Nawth,' Huey and Earl Long, 2 LSU football national championships, the invention of television and the cellphone, 17 vehicles, 3 years of your Istrouma beating my Baton Rouge High School Bulldogs (Arghhh!), 13 presidents, Elvis, Ray Charles, the Beatles, Michael Jackson and rap, astronauts landing on the moon, the introduction of margarine, polyester bell-bottoms, 'New' Coke, countless crawfish boils and two wives (the latter being the greatest of ALL achievements!).
"I'd do it all over again. Gladly!"
Too much information
Perry Rose, of Denham Springs, says, "In 1964 I got a letter to go for the pre-induction physical. It was an election year and I was not old enough to vote.
"After the 'poke-and-stroke' medical exam, an acquaintance and I found a bar close by and went in.
"Only the bartender was there. As we were discussing the future over some beers, I made the unconscious statement 'I can't wait until I'm 21.'
"The bartender shot me a very puzzled look that said 'Get out.' But we were well on our way by then."
Not so exclusive
Our mention of memorable New Orleans drinking establishments, private and public, brought this from Thomas G. Fierke:
"In the ’80s, a bunch of characters, led by Louie 'The Lawyer' Porterie, purchased a modest nondescript house on the West Bank. It had a small sign that proclaimed it to be the 'Boston Club West.'
"Some of the members might have been eligible for the other club, but they preferred Timberlane Country Club on the West Bank and Ruth's Chris on Broad to the New Orleans Country Club and Galatoire’s.
"As a new transplant from Denver, and because I declined to learn bourré, I was only an associate member. No bartender ever; only donations, and assessments funded its 24/7 availability.
"I never had a membership card, but I still have my card from the Tehran Officers Club!"
Helping hand
For some time now, Marie Constantin has led a crew from Baton Rouge's Spanish Town neighborhood battling snakes, insects, mud, etc., to pick litter out of Capitol Lake and the area around it.
Marie thanks state worker Gerard Overholtz for lending a hand:
"We were walking up the hill with our bags full when all of a sudden there he was — in this huge vehicle with a big smile. He knew our bags were heavy, and so after seeing us, he scurried over to us in order to carry our bags to a trash pile for us.
"What surprised us most was that he knew. Bless this state worker who knew and who cared. That wasn't enough; he kept thanking us for our work. I proudly told him that more than 24 people had picked 220 bags, and he just kept thanking us."
Special People Dept.
Murphy and Donna Torres, of Denham Springs, celebrated their 56th anniversary Saturday, April 11.
Impressive mileage
Jerry Berggren adds to our story about vehicles sitting idle in driveways during the coronavirus crisis:
"My hunting buddy, Ron Landis, sent me a text indicating his wife's Ford Expedition is now getting three weeks per gallon."
Staying put
Jim Nieset says, "The recent rush of go-cup stories reminded me of one worthy of mention.
"I was in a coffee shop in New Orleans getting my morning brew. The next person in line ordered her drink and requested it in 'a for-here cup.’ ”
(I assume this happened pre-virus, before everything was in a go-cup.)