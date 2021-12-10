Dear Smiley: In reading your Friday article regarding “y’all vs. all y’all,” I would like to try and clarify:
Y’all is plural … the singular of y’all is “ya,” as in “What ya up to?” (singular) vs. “What y’all up to?” (plural).
I would agree that “all y’all” is also plural, but only used in certain situations!
JIMMY ROCHÉ
New Orleans
Speaking Southern
Dear Smiley: As a retired English teacher, I would like to clear the air about “y’all”: You is singular. Y’all is plural, as indicated by “all.” End of discussion!
In reference to Roger Johns’ Friday comments on “Mom’an’em,” a friend visiting from California asked my daughter, “Who is ‘em'?”
Once Ellen realized what Lisa meant, I don’t know if she ever answered Lisa’s question, due to her laughing so much!
DIANE T. MARTIN
Morgan City
Visiting Mom
Dear Smiley: Discussion of "Mom’an’em" got me thinking about Southern ways of saying “We’re going to visit.”
The most popular way around here seems to be “Goin’ by,” as in, “I’m goin’ by Momma’s.”
In West (By God!) Virginia, where I grew up, it was “Goin’ into” — “I’m goin into Momma’s.”
RUSS WISE
LaPlace
Meet the outlaws
Dear Smiley: When I saw the story about Bonnie and Clyde in the Opelousas barbershop I had to tell you!
My mother’s family is from Minden in Webster Parish. Her family had a farm in the city. A few houses down from the farm was Madden’s grocery, where my grandfather played cards with Mr. Madden and the old-timers.
In walked Bonnie and Clyde, wanting cold drinks. All the guys knew who they were.
Played some cards, and Clyde tried to sell a piece of property nearby. The only reason my grandaddy didn’t buy it, they couldn’t produce the deed.
He said Bonnie walked with a limp. They made their way around!
BETTY MAGGIORE
Baton Rouge
Can you dig it?
Dear Smiley: The recent letter advising Northerners to leave behind their snow shovels when moving to the South is a little shortsighted.
Decades ago, when Woolco was shutting down nationwide, one of the items on clearance in the local store was snow shovels. Obviously, there was an overabundance up North, so a bunch were sent to south Louisiana.
Not one to pass on a great deal, which was almost free, I bought one.
Who says the only thing you can do with a snow shovel is shovel snow? Just think of it as an oversized dustpan. Over the decades it has been extremely useful when sweeping leaves from the sidewalk and driveway or after trimming the lawn and shrubs. Call it Southern ingenuity!
DAVID PALMISANO
Marrero
Who needs snow?
Dear Smiley: Recent advice for Coach Kelly to leave his snow shovel in Indiana makes sense. He will be able to afford someone to clean up his no-doubt expansive new lawn, whether from snow or other litter.
But when I came home to Baton Rouge from da Frozn’ Nawth, I brought my snow shovel and have found it useful. It makes a nice oversized dustpan in which to rake leaves from the patio, carrying them to mulch flowerbeds.
HENRY BRADSHER
Baton Rouge
Liquid assets
Dear Smiley: Reading your column about Coach Kelly partaking of Cajun food reminded me of this occurrence, which happened back in the mid-’90s.
I was with about 30 others at a company dinner at TJ Ribs.
Our large group politely waited for all members to arrive before the dinner commenced, but there were a few no shows.
About an hour after dinner had been served, a coworker finally showed up … famished.
“Anything left to eat?” asked the late-comer.
Best our huge table could gather were a few slices of bread and a liquid. We pushed the fare towards him.
Our tardy recipient stared at the bowl and queried, "What’s that dark stuff in the cup?"
I explained to him, "Ed, that’s what the French call ‘au jus.’
Ed says, "Well, I’m from Mississippi — that’s pot likker. Pass the cornbread!”
HARVEY PASHIBIN
Upper Lafayette
Old news
Dear Smiley: You know you are old if you check Smiley’s Special People section to see if any of your classmates are mentioned.
FRED THOMAS
Abbeville