Another tale of Clark Gable's stay in the Baton Rouge area:
Liz Treppendahl says, "When Clark Gable was here filming 'Band of Angels' in 1957, he wanted to go quail hunting.
"His business manager asked around and was told to call my dad, Marshall Treppendahl. We lived on a farm just south of Woodville, Mississippi, and had quite good quail hunting on our place.
"Mr. Gable arrived in jodhpurs, a tweed jacket, and beautiful riding boots. Quite dashing.
"They had a successful hunt. Now here is where it gets a bit muddled. I think he came in and had cocktails. My sister Jamsie says after cocktails Mama cooked and served quail on toast.
"With no one now to corroborate the story, I tell people he hunted, had cocktails, ate supper, and spent the night — and that we have a plaque on the front of the house that says 'Clark Gable slept here.'"
Career move
"I’ve never been much for fawning over the rich and famous," says Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge.
"But I was never more excited than getting a chance to meet Alan Alda at the peak of his fame as the television star of the highest-rated show, M*A*S*H.
"Alda was in town to lobby our Legislature on behalf of the Equal Rights Amendment. He had a meet and greet with the local chapter of NOW (National Organization for Women), which my college roommate Boogie and I infiltrated.
"He was gracious in greeting us with a handshakes and autographs.
"I missed my morning classes in Law School for the opportunity to meet my favorite television star, which explains my love of television, and also why I am not a lawyer today."
Fuelish stunt
Randy West, of Baton Rouge, adds to our Moonshine Chronicles:
"I was born and raised in the mountains of North Georgia. One day in 1974 two buddies and I went fishing, driving a Volkswagen Beetle.
"We had a gallon of moonshine with us in Mason jars. It came off the still at about 180 proof. They added water to make it about 120 proof.
"We ran out of gas on the way home that night, not anywhere near a gas station.
"We put one of the jars of corn whiskey in the gas tank. It sputtered all the way, but we made it home. We still laugh about it."
Where y'at?
"Letters about orienting oneself in relation to the river ring true to me," says Anne Maverick:
"As a youngster I lived in St. Louis, on the west side of the Mississippi.
"Learning to drive and navigate in that city, I depended on the river to keep my bearings.
"Moving to Baton Rouge was disorienting in many ways, not least of which was that east and west were backwards!"
Fun rides
Sheila Hebert recalls her childhood in Abbeville:
"My father always had a sense of humor, and had us five kids laughing a lot. He was a great storyteller in French and English, and one expression always got us laughing.
"Daddy often piled us all in the car for a ride for ice cream. Whenever he would make a sharp turn, causing us to all slide together, he would yell with joy, 'Hold on! Papa’s gonna take the crook!'
"This saying started with his father while he drove his eight kids in their wagon.
"Now I'm saying to my grandchildren, 'Hold on! Mimi’s gonna take the crook!' Still followed by screams of joy!"
Special People Dept.
— Mary Lee Dunn, of Norwood, celebrates her 93rd birthday Thursday, May 12.
— Janet and Darryl Alello, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, May12.
Double play
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, has another speed trap story:
"A long-time friend, Wiley Duke, was being ticketed in Golden Meadow for 'flying through my town' (32 mph in a 30 mph zone) when another car sped by.
"The cop said, 'Stay right dere.'
"He caught the other driver and brought him back to the scene of the first crime.
"With both licenses in hand, he radioed the office and said, 'Mais, I got me a double!'"