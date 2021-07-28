Louisiana drivers, especially in the urban areas, are all too familiar with road rage. It's a serious subject, but Harvey Pashibin, of "Upper Lafayette," shows us its lighter side:
"Mr. Nelson was the father of some school chums I hung around with.
"Whenever he (drove), he always voiced displeasure at some of those distracted drivers … especially the ones who motored along a full 10 to 15 miles below the speed limit on a clear day and on an unobstructed highway.
"He always voiced his displeasure by, when he passed the offending driver in the left lane, waving his right arm for notice, then yelling out … ’Where did you learn to drive, you pinheaded (ugly word starting with "b")?’
"This was in the days before most vehicles had air-conditioning, when everyone drove with their windows open.
"One day, Mr. Nelson, agitated by yet another distracted driver, pulled alongside the offender, waved his arm … and then, before voicing a sound, hurriedly reached across the automobile seat, rolled up the passenger window (quite a reach), and hurriedly drove ahead.
"That distracted driver was the preacher from Mr. Nelson’s First Baptist Church."
Big salad bowl
Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, says, "My son and I were texting about the Caesars name adoption by the Superdome people.
"Our exchange:
"Me: 'Despite the state constitution calling for the 'suppression of gambling,' the new Dome name will be Caesars. What do you think?'
"Son: 'It's an ode to ancient Rome.'
"Me: 'That, or a tribute to salad.'"
Dry wit
Just a couple more tales of the late former Gov. Edwin Edwards:
- Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "I was with the governor on many occasions, and can vow to the fact that he did not smoke or drink alcohol.
"Once, when we were having dinner at a friend's house and the hostess asked what we wanted to drink, I said, 'Any red wine will be fine.'
"The governor, when he was asked, said, 'I’ll have red also.'
"Of course, he was having his favorite red — Kool-Aid!"
- Leo Honeycutt, Edwin Edwards' biographer and friend, has said the governor could have been a successful standup comedian if he had chosen that career path.
And like a good comedian, he didn't mind giving a straight line to someone else.
Craig M. Bennett, of Morgan City, tells of the time at the Louisiana Shrimp Festival (later the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival) when Edwards walked by, noticed Craig's wife drinking beer and told her, "Beer makes you hard of hearing."
Given that perfect opportunity, she responded with, "What did you say?"
Says Craig, "He was so sharp with those comments. Very funny!"
Internet stars
As regular readers know, this column is virtually error-free. But sometimes, just to see if readers are paying attention, I will insert a "mistake."
This happened in the Tuesday column, when in a discussion of country songs, I mentioned, instead of Conway Twitty, "Conway Twitter."
This motivated sharp-eyed reader Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, to pen this response: "I saw in your column the reference to singer Conway Twitter. Who can forget the duets he did with Dolly Facebook?"
No way, Bubba!
Speaking of classic lines in country songs, here's a goody:
Patsy Watermeier, of Metairie, says her favorite country song line is by Loretta Lynn: "Don't come home a-drinkin' with lovin' on your mind."
Special People Dept.
V.J. Bella, of Baton Rouge, former legislator and state fire marshal, celebrates his 94th birthday Thursday, July 29.
Fast food
Mention of Johnny Carson reminded Rex Rainach of the joke Buddy Hackett told on the show:
"Guy driving down the road. A three-legged chicken runs up beside him.
"Astonished, he speeds up, and the chicken keeps up. He speeds up to 55 (mph) and the chicken runs by and onto a farm. Guy follows him.
"Farmer standing there in bib overalls. Says, 'Can I help you?' Guy says, 'Did you see that three-legged chicken?'
"'Yeah, I raise them.'
"Guy says, 'Why do you raise them?'
"'Do you know of any family that eats only two drumsticks?'
"'Well, how do they taste?'
"Farmer says: 'I don't know, 'cause we've never been able to catch one.'"