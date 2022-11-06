Here's a seasonal tale from Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge:
"Granddaughter Zelda, 8, and her mom were looking through a beautiful coffee table book of animals of North America.
"When they turned to a two-page spread of a magnificent buck, Zelda immediately commented, 'Delicious!'
"Her PopPop’s fried deer steak is one of her favorite meals, so no one was really surprised."
Spare parts
"My wife and I are up in age," says Jim, of Pearl River County, Mississippi.
"One morning as we were on our way to doctors' appointments (routine nowadays) I asked my wife, who wears hearing aids, 'Are your ears in?'
"Without missing a beat she replied, 'Yes; are your teeth in?'
"I answered, 'Yes!' We both cracked up.
"Arrrr, the joys of getting old!"
Eyes on the road!
Kerry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "Peter Dassey’s Friday account of the distracted biker reminded me of an incident one spring in the '70s when I was a USL student.
"I was driving my ’62 Chevy Impala through campus. There was a pretty girl wearing short-shorts walking on the sidewalk.
"I noticed her, as did my passenger — and the guy on the motorcycle behind us.
"The car in front of me stopped, and I stopped. Then I heard this sound of something sliding on asphalt, and felt a slight thump from behind.
"The guy on the motorcycle was watching the shorts and couldn’t stop in time. Fortunately, the only damage was to his front fender — and ego."
Good riddance
Bo Bienvenu says, "Remembering things gone by the wayside reminded me of one I am glad is gone, with inflation as bad as it is: pay toilets."
Drag strip days
A request for information on the LaPlace drag strip in the '70s brought this from Richard Haerther:
"It was called The LaPlace Dragway. The last owner, Norman Pearah, ran the first Cajun Nationals there.
"The following season he closed the track and moved the Cajun Nationals to his drag strip in Erwinville. I believe it was called State Capital Dragway.
"He also had a quarter-mile horse racing track there. Norman also owned a quarter-mile asphalt oval track with high banks. I think it was in Zachary, called Baton Rouge International Raceway.
"At one point he also managed Rex Blackwell, one of the top motorcycle jumpers in the world. In the late '70s I worked with motorcycle jumper 'Diamond Jeff' Gutierrez. Norman let Jeff practice at State Capital and the oval, allowing him to hone his skills enough to perform on CBS Sports several times.
"About '78 or '79 Norman shut down the oval track."
Special People Dept.
— Edwin Pousson, of Many, celebrates his 104th birthday Monday, Nov. 7. A native of Iota, he is a former Baton Rouge resident.
— Aline R. Collins, of Old Jefferson, celebrates her 91st birthday Monday, Nov. 7.
— Gillian and Greg Pierce, of New Orleans, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Monday, Nov. 7.
Furry remote
Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville, says, "Regarding Les Calvin’s 'silver dollar remote control' story on Saturday; we had a similar experience in 1971.
"As newlyweds, we moved into our little house in Texas with our Irish setter, Casey, and proudly brought home our brand-new TV with a remote control.
"Ever so often it would change channels or randomly go off or on. We finally figured out that whenever Casey shook his head, as dogs often do, his dog tags would jingle and the TV would react.
"Our solution? Take his collar off when we wanted to watch TV uninterrupted."
Almost perfect
Bill Haynie, of Slidell, looks on the bright side:
"I was hoping to win the trifecta on Saturday night: LSU beats Alabama in football, Astros win the World Series in baseball, and I win the Powerball lottery.
"Oh well, two out three ain’t bad!"