Grandparents have some advantages over parents — we can play with the kids and spoil them, then give them back.
But there are some problem areas. Here are comments on a couple of them:
- Rick Marshall says, "I can remember censoring TV shows as a parent.
"Now I find myself censoring commercials as a grandparent, because they advertise so many things I don't care to explain."
- Faye Hoffman Talbot, of Clinton, says being a dog's grandparent isn't always easy:
"I enjoy starting my day by reading The Advocate in my bed, accompanied by my two chihuahuas.
"It was a peaceful time — until I starting babysitting my son's 9-week-old Great Dane puppy.
"I can't concentrate on the paper because I'm constantly telling her to stop eating the bed spread or to let go of the other dogs' tails.
"I'm now reading the paper in the backyard. I thought being a grandmother would be more fun."
Loudest Tiger
"Sticking with Tiger Stadium mystique," says Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, "it is important to capture this oral history (T. Harry Williams is smiling) while there are still storytellers around.
"How about 'Big Red?' In 1972, I first heard Big Red hollering just inside a portal of the stadium. He had a yodel-like tenor voice that projected like nothing I’d ever heard before.
"He’d bellow, 'Here we go, Tigers!' until it became a rolling vibration. He was kind of mysterious, popping up at different parts of the stadium at different points in the game.
"I once saw him outside the University High field while the Tigers were preparing to play that Saturday on an Astroturf field.
"He was yodeling encouragement. And he did have a red-complexioned face.
"I also remember seeing him hollering in Tiger Stadium and seeing little boys staring at him, then trying to imitate his art. I guess you could call Big Red the Tiger Stadium version of Alex Box’s Chris Guillot."
Knowing Jack
Self-described "nondrinker grammarian" Ronnie Stutes proves he knows his booze:
Regarding a Thursday mention of "Jack Daniels," he says, "The name is 'Jack Daniel's.' It is bottled by the Jack Daniel distillery and named after the company's founder, Jasper Newton 'Jack' Daniel."
(I'm a bit surprised that this correction came from a nondrinker and not the regulars at the Patio Lounge or the Pastime's bar who should be more familiar with the product.)
History lesson
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "The article about Huey Long and Harry Williams from Patterson touched on some history that is quite interesting.
"The Williams' were probably one of the, if not the, wealthiest families in Louisiana. They were in the lumber business and responsible for felling most of the virgin cypress trees in Louisiana.
"Harry’s airplanes, built and flown by Jimmy Wedell, were setting speed records every year. They built an air service in Patterson that was purchased after their death (both died in plane crashes) by Eastern Airlines.
"To see their wealth, the home of Harry's brother Gen. Lewis Kemper Williams is in the French Quarter and open to the public.
"I saw it recently. There was no admission charged, and the volunteer guides knew a lot of history. So impressive and unknown to so many."
History lesson II
Bill Bankhead, director of the 1983 International Summer Special Olympics Games in Baton Rouge, says the event happened 35 years ago (July 12-18):
"It was a major event that put Baton Rouge on the world stage and brought events for the mentally challenged to a new level.
"In her nationally televised speech at closing ceremonies in Tiger Stadium, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister to President John F. Kennedy and founder of Special Olympics International, said to the citizens of Baton Rouge, 'Each of you has participated in nothing less than the making of history itself.'"
Restaurant review
Billy Braswell, of Baton Rouge, adds to our "eating out" stories:
"My dad, Bill, has a saying he uses when going to a restaurant that doesn't meet up to his expectations.
"He will say, 'I just went both times — first and last.'"