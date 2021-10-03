Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, tells of a harrowing encounter with a happy ending:
"The other night when I was taking my daily evening walk, I was suddenly approached by two rather unfriendly looking big dogs, who were pacing rather briskly towards me and barking with teeth ferociously shown!
"There were not any trees to grab onto and climb, but a UPS truck happened to be coming around the curve. I jumped up into the truck and was able to escape.
"The driver laughed, but understood my situation.
"Who says UPS doesn't provide service with a smile?"
Two-scoop guy
Dee Doucet, of Maurice, joins our heated discussion of potato salad in gumbo with this tale.
He says he's the dad of Jacques Doucet, sports reporter at Baton Rouge's WAFB-TV, so his sources would seem to be solid.
Dee says, "Don't know if this will move the needle any, but I have pretty reliable information about Coach O on this subject.
"When asked, the coach said about potato salad: 'Definitely in the gumbo — and two scoops!'"
Cheerful cussing
Bill Bankhead, of Baton Rouge, was an LSU cheerleader in the '50s. (He's careful to point out that he's talking about the 1950s, not the 1850s.)
Here's a cheering story he recalls:
"Ole Miss had a yell that went, 'Hotty Toddy, God Almighty, who in the hell are we? Zip Zam, Boom Bam, Ole Miss, by Damn!
"The LSU students returned it with, 'Hotty Toddy, God Almighty, who in the hell are you? Zip Zam, Boom Bam, who in the hell gives a damn?'
"Back in those days it had to be instigated by the student body, because if we cheerleaders started it we would get in trouble with the university for using foul language."
Sarcastic cheering
Bobby D., of Abita Springs, offers a recollection about memorable cheers at football games:
"Another cheering story is about going to Tiger Stadium with my cousin when we were young.
"We grew up Tulane fans. So when the LSU fans would start the 'Go, Tigers!' cheer, in between we would yell 'Backwards!'
"It seems as though most of the fans around us were not amused."
Title search
More tales of the titles that residents of Louisiana communities either adopt or have adopted for them:
Cootsie from Slaughter says, "Years ago our family became acquainted with a Cajun family from Avoyelles Parish who lived in Bordelonville, and it soon became apparent that the residents called themselves 'Bordelons.'
"This should be no surprise, since 90% of the residents had the surname of Bordelon, with a few scattered Daigreponts for diversity and entertainment — who also referred to themselves as Bordelons."
And Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, says, "My favorite designation of the citizens of a locale is for Chalmette: Chalmatians."
French lesson
"If you publish this letter, please sign it 'Anonymous.' I don't want to get murdered by my neighbors."
So says the gent who sent me this message:
"Writing 'geaux' for 'gaux' is not the only mistake in French that it prevalent in Louisiana.
"'Let the good times roll' in proper French is 'Laissez rouler les bon temps,' not 'Laissez les bon temps rouler.'"
Special People Dept.
— Virginia Hood Hager, of Metairie, celebrates her 97th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. A "war bride," she retired from teaching after 40 years in the Jefferson Parish parochial school system.
— Allen Crochet, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 4.
— Grace Gary, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. Formerly of Houma and Prairieville, she is a retired nurse.
Art of deception
With so many of us taking part in Zoom meetings due to pandemic isolation requirements, Marvin Borgmeyer offers this helpful tip for Zoom participants:
"Blow on the wine in your coffee cup, so the rest of the participants think it is really just hot coffee!"
Thought for the Day
For LSU football fans: "Football is only a game, played primarily by young men, mostly during the fall months. It is a form of entertainment. There are many more important things to worry about than winning or losing."