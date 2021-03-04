Imagine this:
You buy a new car, planning to pick it up from the dealership the next morning. That morning the dealer calls and says your car has been hit — by a boat.
That's what Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, says happened at Service Chevrolet "somewhere around 1987. They once had pictures to prove it."
Harvey tells what happened:
"The car was parked by the fence (made of oilfield pipes) facing the highway. That morning a gentleman on his way to go fishing, towing his trailer and 15-foot fiberglass boat, hit his brakes as a dog scooted across the road.
"His grandson had borrowed his pickup a few days before, and replaced the 2-inch ball on the trailer hitch with a smaller one, without telling him. Also, no safety chain was hooked from the truck to the trailer.
"So the braking caused the trailer, with boat and outboard motor attached, to leave the truck, cross the highway, jump the fence and land slap dab on the hood of the new car."
Open and shut case
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Stories of locked car doors being opened with a coat hanger reminded me of an incident when I was sheriff of Assumption Parish.
"A woman, nearly in hysterics, called from a store and said her vehicle was locked with the keys in the ignition.
"She said several attempts by store personnel and other customers at opening the door with a coat hanger were unsuccessful.
"A deputy was dispatched, and upon arrival found people crowded around the driver-side door trying to open it.
"He walked to the passenger side door, pulled on the handle, and it opened! It wasn’t locked."
Fit for company
Colleen Quaid Brock says, "My parents, Buddy and Eddie Quaid, were raised in New Orleans and moved to Port Allen in 1955.
"Of course, many Mondays my mom would put on a pot of red beans to simmer all day.
"One Monday evening around 5, my dad called to say he was bringing his New Orleans boss to our house for supper.
"I remember my mom being furious with him for inviting him. She told him, 'You don’t give company red beans and rice!'
"Needless to say, his boss absolutely loved partaking in this traditional Louisiana meal and went back for many servings!
"I am still making my mom’s recipe to this day…"
The swamp room
Cy Tortorich provides us with another outhouse story:
"While playing music at the Gear Room in Belle Rose, I noticed that men would have to walk on two 2-by-4 planks over a swampy area that served as the 'rest room.'
"So, many fell in the water and came back inside with wet shoes and pants — and kept right on dancing."
Going to the dogs
Charlanne Cress, of Zachary, says her brother-in-law, Martin Buser, will take part in the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska, which begins Sunday:
"This year's race, the Gold Trail Loop, begins at Deshka Landing. Mushers race to the former gold rush town of Iditarod and loop back down to the finish line at Deshka. The race is roughly 860 miles.
"Martin is a four-time champion, and oldest male musher, at 64. This is his 38th Iditarod, a record."
Special People Dept.
- Paula Dauphin, of Landmark South, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 102nd birthday Sunday, March 7.
- Wyvonne Landry, of Holly Court Assisted Living, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Friday, March 5.
- Raymonde Hamel Ballbach celebrated her 91st birthday Thursday, March 4.
Those Cajun names
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "While listening to WRKF (Baton Rouge public radio) recently, I got a reminder of an earlier discussion of Cajun French.
"The advertisement was for the 'Lay Jay' law firm, which I wasn't able to find — until I checked a list and found the Leger Law Firm."
Wide open
Marvin Borgmeyer says this sign caught his attention: "Open seven days a week and weekends."
Mystery solved
Charlie Anderson explains, "When you lose a sock in the dryer, it comes back as a Tupperware lid that doesn’t fit any of your containers."