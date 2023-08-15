I enjoy stories about people who march to a different drummer. Pauline Banquer's grandmother sounds like one of them. I'd like to meet her, but not on the road.
After Russ Wise wrote about wild drivers in Naples, Italy, Pauline told of her grandmother, Nina L. Gremillion, and her driving:
"She learned to drive after my grandfather died, at about 62. She had a license, but her skills were a little iffy. She didn’t like to go into reverse to exit a parking spot.
"She had a four-door aqua and white Chevy. She would leave her car parked on the street in our small town of Simmesport. She said everyone knew that was her car, and could just drive around it!
"Needless to say, our parents thought my younger siblings and I would be better drivers, even though we only had permits. After driving with her all day to Marksville and Plaucheville, she would give us 25-50 cents."
Which reminds me
When my mom lived in Oakdale, she drove a huge Chrysler. She was so short you couldn't see her head when she was behind the wheel. People learned to get out of the way if they saw a Chrysler with no apparent driver.
Our autobahn
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "After reading Russ Wise’s article about driving in Naples, I suggest if he wants to relive the experience, come to my house on Rue Crozat in Iberville Terrace (aka Der Autobahn).
"It’s the connecting street between Perkins and Highland (between Bluebonnet and Siegen). Four-way stop signs are viewed as a distraction, and 25-mph signs are ignored with impunity, especially by business vehicles, school buses, and mail trucks.
"I’ll even cook a 'Pizza Margherita' for the experience. By the way, if anyone from Baton Rouge City Police or EBR Sheriff’s Office cares to join us, they could make a month's quota of tickets in one day (pizza is complimentary)."
Find a soldier
Gray Graham, of the Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge, says the club received a note from Theresa Gracia, who is in an American Legion post in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"I was given military belongings and pictures for a World War II veteran, Wayne C. Eubanks, an Army first lieutenant.
"Among his belongings was a certificate presented to him by the Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge thanking him for his service to the club, dated April 9, 1946.
"We are looking for family members of Lt. Eubanks so we can give them these documents and belongings."
If you can help, Gary's email address is Graham@lsu.edu
Special People Dept.
— Marilynn “Lynn” Hatcher, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 16. She is a native of Cincinnati.
— Buddy and Frances Van Wick, of Upper Scott (north of I-10), celebrate 54 years of marriage Wednesday, Aug. 16. Both are retired teachers in Lafayette Parish.
World's worst job
"Ya want to write about heat, I'll tell ya," says "Nathan:"
"I had a job building the interstate back in the early '70s. I was with the 'rod buster' group — the guys laying rebar down before the concrete is poured.
"The swamp is cleared to let the sun down on you. The hot tar comes next. The next thing is us.
"When you are laying the rebar, you are bent over tying the bars together in front of yourself. You have to time it right so that you can walk over the bars in front of you.
"They would give us five-minute breaks. The sweat was pouring out of you all day.
"So, you're in the swamp; on hot tar; the temperature is, well, you know, and bent down all day.
"I'm sweating just thinking about 'the good old days.'"