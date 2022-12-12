Rather than a T-ball story, which we've been running lately, Ina G. Navarre, of Baton Rouge, offers a "non-T-ball" tale:
"When our daughters were young we insisted they try several activities to see what they liked. T-ball was one of those experiments.
"Our younger daughter, Lynette, enjoyed the sport and emulated mannerisms of LSU baseball players on the field.
"Our older daughter, Marcelle, went into T-ball almost kicking and screaming, but once on the field she cooperated.
"At the end of the season, Marcelle told us we needed to put her 'participation trophy' someplace special.
"Andrew and I smiled at each other, thinking our strategy to have her try T-ball had worked.
"She added that the trophy's special nature arose from the fact that she would never again play T-ball, and she wanted the trophy to remind us in case we tried to make her play again!
"So much for parental strategies and expanding horizons."
Neighborhood stadium
Nostalgia from Marty Roth, of Metairie:
"In 1968, when I first met my soon-to-be in-laws, they lived on Broadway between Willow and Jeanette Streets in New Orleans.
"I was amazed to learn how many friends and relatives were able to park their cars in the long, long driveway and walk the short distance for Tulane football games in the old Sugar Bowl Stadium.
"On Tulane game days there was always a huge spread on the dining room table where friends and relatives knew they’d have an enjoyable time feasting, visiting, and sharing memories.
"The old stadium was great — but Tulane games in the Superdome were even more comfortable as I aged."
Boogie the Legend
Stan "Mouse" Mahne comments on a recent column item about the old LaPlace drag strip:
"The little paragraph Boogie Scott wrote about his drag racing days was pretty cool. But Boogie is way too modest; always has been.
"Charles 'Boogie' Scott is an icon and a legend. I've known him since I was a teenager, and I'm 76.
"Boogie belongs to the '200+mph club' at the Bonneville Salt Flats. He is a renowned chassis builder from dragsters to street rods. Anyone can Google his name.
"Boogie is now in his 80s, and still doing what he loves."
Special People Dept.
Earl "Pete" Petersen, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates his 95th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Life imitates movies
T.W., of Baton Rouge, says, "Russ Wise talking about Army basic training at Fort Knox reminded me of my time there as an 18-year-old recruit.
"When you get off the bus, you spend a few days at an induction area, getting your gear and waiting for assignment to your training platoon.
"During that time, I had an eerie feeling of déjà vu that I just couldn’t shake or figure out.
"As I was talking about it to a fellow trainee in one of the endless equipment or haircut lines we had to endure, one of the supply guys overheard me.
"He just laughed and said, 'They filmed the movie "Stripes" here.'
"Mystery solved; and it was one of my all-time favorite movies! I spent the next couple of days identifying as many iconic film locations as I could, in between marching and push-ups, of course."
Super stupor
Lucy Perry, of Kansas City, Missouri, offers "one more word to add to your 'Used and Abused' compilation: 'super' as an adverb:
“ ‘The holidays are going by super-fast this year, aren't they?’ ‘I'm super-excited about the invite to your white elephant exchange.’ ‘Wait'll you see the super-cute ugly Christmas sweater I found to wear to the office party!’ ”
Thought for the Day
Harry Clark, of Lafayette, says he ran across this quote from Oscar Wilde the other day and thought I might like it:
"Some people cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go."