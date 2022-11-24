"Your Wednesday column about the little girl who wanted to play baseball reminded me of my son Todd," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge.
"He was playing T-ball at Our Lady of Mercy field. His coach was my good friend Reggie Mullins.
"Todd made it to second base, and Reggie was coaching the bases. I was behind second base trying to help him. I heard him tell my son, 'Todd, when he hits the ball, you run straight home as fast as you can.'
"Well, you can guess what happened. The batter hit the ball, and Todd ran straight home (over the pitcher’s mound, toward his house).
"Reggie smiled at me and said, 'How can you fuss at them when they do exactly what you tell them?'
"We both had a good fatherly laugh!"
Accomplice Mom
"All my sister’s friends loved my mom," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge. "One reason was she would drive the getaway car when they wanted to wrap a house in toilet paper."
No marshal
Nick Compagno, of Kenner, says, "References to Marshal Matt Dillon of 'Gunsmoke' reminded me of my 'Oh fudge!' moment when I was 10.
"Kids show host Henry Dupre announced he was going to have Matt Dillon on his 'Popeye & Pals' show the next day.
"Excited all day in school, I rushed home to tune in.
"Henry then introduced a kid in the audience named Matt Dillon. I was so disappointed I lost total control and shouted, 'I ought to kick you in the a**!'
"My family was aghast! However, I don't remember getting punished."
Remembering Pop
"I suspect this subject has been covered," says David Grouchy, of Covington, "but do any of your readers remember 'Pop Winkle’s Barn,' a Baton Rouge TV kids' show?
"If so, do they still have a 'genu-wine' fake leather wallet with their name 'embossed thereon?'"
I was a bit old for Pop Winkle, but my baby brother Louis was a fan, and did indeed have such a wallet. He was quite proud of it, and may still be using it…
Naked truth
Rick from Thibodaux says I should have celebrated my recent birthday (never mind which one) with a “Strip and Go Naked” cocktail.
He's got a very good memory. Years ago I wrote about the drink, which I found mentioned in, of all places, the Wall Street Journal.
This was back when flying was fun, and the reporter told of an airline serving that drink: gin, lemonade, and beer.
Sister-in-law Valeri LeBlanc did some online research and found that Lost River, a Detroit watering hole, serves a Strip and Go Naked with gin and vodka, orange and lime juice instead of lemonade, and Stroh's beer.
And I found that it's made by the pitcher (lemonade with vodka instead of gin) by University of Nebraska football fans, who use Keystone brand beer.
Special People Dept.
— Claire Garic Fradella, of Slidell, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, Nov. 25.
— James and Catherine Brasseaux, of Carencro, celebrate their 68th anniversary Friday, Nov. 25. They were high school sweethearts.
— Wade and Jerry Rodriguez, of Brusly, celebrated their 65th anniversary Wednesday, Nov. 23. They are natives of White Castle.
— Michael and Di Anne Blouin, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Thursday, Nov. 24.
— Dave and Gloria Tutt, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 58th anniversary Sunday, Nov. 27. Says Dave, "Moved to Louisiana in 1977 and decided never to leave the beautiful state, its food and people!"
Staying grounded
Ronnie Plauché, of Morganza, says, "The most overused and incorrect description used by TV anchors has to be 'on the ground:'
"'Over to you, Jim; on the ground in Little Rabbit, Australia.'
"Unless Jim is at sea or flying above, he is already 'on the ground.'"