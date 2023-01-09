Our tales of the old Tulane Stadium reminded Oneal Isaac of the Saints' first game ever, in that stadium in 1967. (I was there too.)
He says, "My mother and I attended our first and only NFL football game in Tulane Stadium on Sept. 17, 1967. The brand-new Saints had their inaugural game and there was no way she was going to miss this!
"Waiting for the game to start, surrounded by some 80,000 people, my mother, a devout Catholic, talked with me about the miracle in Fátima.
"And, lo and behold, on the opening kickoff Saints receiver John Gilliam returned it 94 yards for a touchdown.
"The crowd went wild, stomping those wooden bleachers like crazy. We just knew we had witnessed a miracle!
"Of course, we lost 27-13 to the Los Angeles Rams, and it would be many, many, many years before the Saints would have a winning season.
"It was one of the few highlights of a 3-11 season, which set an NFL record for most wins by an expansion team. Oh well."
Wake up call
Nancy C. Van Den Akker says our recent church stories reminded her of this one:
"In the days when midnight Mass at Christmas was very common, I was in the choir loft on one occasion. In those days there was often no instrumental music during Advent, until the 'Gloria' in the midnight Mass.
"Our pastor had arranged for a trumpet fanfare for that moment. An amazing sight from that loft: the entire drowsy congregation jumping six inches off the pews when the trumpets let loose!"
Novice truant
"Skipping school may not be as adventurous as running away from home," says Gordon Holcomb, of Baton Rouge, "but my cousin and I thought it was a great way to spend a day when we were in second grade at our one-room country school.
"I no longer remember why we decided to do it, but we stayed in a farmer’s wood lot that was close to the school.
"When we thought it was noon, we opened our lunchboxes and ate.
"Later that day we heard playground activity in the schoolyard, and thought it signaled the end of the school day, so we headed home.
"My mother knew something was amiss when she saw me. She suggested that I must be ill because I came home so early, and sent me to bed."
Bunny time
Thanks to Tina Soong for this news:
"The Lunar New Year, 'the Year of the Rabbit,' will fall on Jan. 22 on the solar calendar.
"As the rabbit is an auspicious symbol of peace, mercy, and longevity, 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope and prosperity.
"You may not need to say, 'rabbit, rabbit,' and/or 'white rabbit,' on the first day of every month to bring good luck, following the old folk belief in Great Britain and parts of North America."
I would suggest that in Acadiana the Year of the Rabbit would be properly celebrated with a sauce piquant.
Special People Dept.
Lucy LeBlanc Kadair, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 101st birthday Tuesday, Jan. 10. Originally from Algiers, she has lived in Baton Rouge since marrying George Kadair 80 years ago.
Encountering ice
Linda Dalferes tells of a nautical adventure:
"Just enjoyed seeing a beautiful video of a boat harbor where many large yachts were moored, with seagulls flying overhead and sounds of water lapping and halyards clanging against the masts.
"Made me think of the time we moored our 27-foot sailboat in a harbor with many gorgeous yachts.
"They put us right next to the huge ice machine that dropped ice cubes ALL NIGHT LONG."
Dangerous talk
Relationship advice for guys from Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville:
"Do not introduce your significant other as your 'current' wife."