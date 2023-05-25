Here's a fish story from our "Don't try this at home, or anywhere" file, from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"The item about the old crank telephones and 'talking' to fish reminded me of an incident when I was in high school.
"One of my friends acquired one of the World War II crank telephones, and we decided we would get us some fish.
"We went to Judge Sam LeBlanc’s houseboat, parked at Lake Verret. We put the wires in the water and cranked, cranked, and cranked, but no fish.
"A dear friend, now deceased, Jimmy Daigle, decided to get in the knee-deep water to determine if we were in fact generating electricity.
"On his, 'OK, crank it,' we cranked it about a quarter turn — and he looked like Shamu the orca or one of the dolphins at Sea World with his backwards flip!
"It worked! However, we must have been in an area with no fish We ate canned tuna for our supper!"
A chilling tale
This one, from Ray Schell, of Prairieville, is from our "Wanting fish awfully bad" file:
"To add to your readers' variety of ways of fishing, I have to add my Michigan experience.
"My dad used to take us out to Lake St. Clair in the middle of winter to fish.
"We'd drive the car out on the ice, stop and cut holes in the ice to fish through, and catch a day's worth of fish in a few hours.
"We'd drive home, and Mom would fry us supper. Good times, prior to 1976 when I moved south."
The enlightened ones
Pam Baldwin, of Baton Rouge, says, "Reading in Wednesday's column about folks in Michigan putting sugar on rice and Minnesotans putting sugar on grits, I want you to know not all folks from up north are nuts or have bad taste.
"I was raised in Michigan and ate lots of rice, and some grits, but NEVER put sugar on either.
"Plus, if I may add, I can make a roux and a good gumbo — without sugar!"
Honest answer
John Culmone says Brother Eldon Crifasi, beloved teacher at Baton Rouge's Catholic High, at 101 still has a sense of humor.
"Wanting him to brag about me to my family about what a good student I was at Catholic High, he said with a grin, 'He was a student!'"
Miracle baseball
Paul Vincent thanks the 125 volunteers and the sponsors for a successful season of the Miracle League, a Baton Rouge baseball league for special needs players.
Special People Dept.
— Genevieve Meaux, of Lafayette, celebrates her 106th birthday Sunday, May 28.
— Zula Dupuy, of Lutcher, celebrated her 101st birthday Wednesday, May 24.
— Ruth Brown, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, May 27. She makes Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls for her young relatives and hospital patients. She has been in the BREC Busy Bodies exercise group for 40 years.
— The Rev. Joel Hilbun and Lurline Hilbun, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Friday, May 26.
— Frank and Carol Frederic, of St. Amant, celebrated their 66th anniversary Thursday, May 25.
— Jerry and Patti Exner, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, May 26. They are members of the University United Methodist Disciple Bible Study Group.
Wear and tear
Joseph W. Berey, of Covington, says, "With my 80th birthday in the near future, and having spent a substantial number of my youth years in athletic competition, a regular visit to my orthopedist pops up on my calendar too frequently.
"While my doctor was injecting my knee, he told me I have outlived my warranty. I am looking for any suggestions as to where I can purchase an extended warranty."
(If you find one, Joseph, let me know.)