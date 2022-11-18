Dear Smiley: My husband’s aunt, Adele Salter, was a Tangipahoa Parish librarian for many years. She also had a wide streak of mischief. On the subject of "wordy responses," she may be the winner.
When we were almost finished with dinner one Sunday, her sister politely asked if she’d like another serving of anything.
A devious smile lurked when she said, “Oh, no. Thank you, dear. I’ve had a genteel sufficiency. Any more would be a superfluous abundance.”
Winner, winner, at chicken dinner....
MARGARET HAWKINS
Ponchatoula
Drawing a crowd
Dear Smiley: In 1949, probably, there was only one television set in the neighborhood, black and white of course, and it belonged to the Albrechts.
WDSU was the only TV station on the air at the time. It didn’t come on the air until 4 p.m. daily.
All the neighborhood kids would gather in front of the set, in the living room, sitting on the floor, patiently but with great anticipation, waiting for it to come on.
First there was the test pattern, and then finally the shows: ”The Last of the Mohicans,” and “Howdy Doody” with Buffalo Bob as the host, as memory serves me!
EDWIN FLEISCHMANN
Metairie
Stack 'em high
Dear Smiley: In the 1950s my dad and uncle had a very clever way to fix our TV problems.
Our TV was a cabinet model that had sound but no picture.
My Uncle Joe had a table model that had an inverted picture but no sound.
Solution was to turn the table model upside down and place on top of the cabinet model. We kids then got to watch "Howdy Doody Time."
Hillbilly ingenuity right out of the hills of eastern Kentucky.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
Central
Joy of listening
Dear Smiley: Tony Falterman's memory of listening to the TV because there was no picture tube, and his mention of people sitting around listening to the radio, brings back my 1940s childhood memories, when all we had was the radio.
We looked forward to such favorite shows as "Inner Sanctum," "The Shadow," "Dragnet," "Father Knows Best," etc.
LORETTA CANTIN
Hammond
Shopping marathon
Dear Smiley: I remember fondly the Morrison's Cafeteria several streets off Canal in New Orleans as a highlight of semiannual downtown shopping trips.
I went with my mother, Maurine, sister, Diane, and neighbor, Chris Draube.
We lived in Raceland, and every spring and fall the group trekked over the very bad stretch of highway between Raceland and Des Allemands, then over the scary, two-lane Huey P. Long Bridge, to utilize fine shopping at D.H. Holmes, Godchaux's, Maison Blanche, Krauss, and various shoe stores along the street, for seasonal wardrobe perk-ups.
The highlight for the young girls was enjoying the cafeteria experience at the Morrison's decorated as a Mexican courtyard.
BETH HERRING KNIGHT
Lafayette
That's life
Dear Smiley: Over the years I've read and heard many versions of how to live your life.
But in my opinion the one that hits home the best is "Life is too serious to be too serious!"
WAYNE WEILBAECHER
Covington
Educational experience
Dear Smiley: Your readers' stories of early black and white TVs and radios and old-time schools and universities, brought back fond memories of my university days.
I attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, between 1954 and 1959. When I started they only charged me $11 per credit hour, up to ten hours a semester, so tuition was under $130 a semester and increased only slightly over the next four years.
I paid all my bills and bought car gas on a part-time job of about 15 hours a week. When my son and daughter attended LSU starting in about 1981, tuition was a little over ten grand per semester.
What's wrong with our legislators that they won't support higher education better?
RAY SCHELL
Prairieville
Dear Ray: Maybe because smarter citizens might demand smarter legislators.