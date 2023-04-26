Here's a "too much information" story from Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette:
"During the development of the Cook Inlet oil production platforms in Alaska, long before cell phones, radio was the form of communication.
"There were speakers for the platform all over the construction site. Radio calls were routinely patched through for telephone calls. The callers had no idea everyone on the platform could hear their side of the conversation.
"One of the riggers, who had not been home for about 6 weeks, got a call from his wife. She confirmed with him the day, time, and flight (to Bakersfield, California) the rigger was going to be on.
"Then she described in some detail what was in store for him on the evening of his homecoming, not aware of her audience listening avidly.
"When the rigger returned to the site, he declined to answer any questions from his buddies about his time off."
Tough feet tales
— "The abundance of 'sticker' stories has prompted me to reveal my own," says Mary Manhein, of Baton Rouge.
"When my older brother, Buddy, and I were about 9 and 7, respectively, we played an unusual game.
"We lived in southwest Arkansas and had a very large side yard that, at certain times of the year, was full of stickers.
"Our feet were quite tough from going barefoot most of the time. We would start at one end and race to the other end of the yard (at least 50 or 60 yards).
"Then we would sit down on the porch steps and count the number of stickers in our feet. Whoever had the fewer number won the game.
"I’m only about half that nutty these days."
— Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue, says, "Articles about going barefoot reminded me of this older man who never wore shoes. He went barefoot year round; spring, summer, fall, winter.
"He was a trawler and net maker. He would come to Chauvin Brothers General Merchandise, where I worked, walking on the hot blacktop road and the oyster shell parking lot.
"He would throw his cigarette butts down and put them out with his feet.
"One tough old man from 'down da bayou.'"
Ring of stickers
After discussing the name "Rock-A-Chaws" (sand burs) for athletic teams at St. Stanislaus Catholic High School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, we heard from Penelope Lyons Raacke, of Hammond:
"I know you don’t use pictures in your educational column, but for your own amusement here is a picture of my father’s (Gene Lyons) class ring from 1931 with the rock-a-chaws on it."
And there they are; two of the nasty little stickers engraved on the impressive ring.
Crawfish covers
Sam Irwin, of Baton Rouge, author of "Louisiana Crawfish: A Succulent History of the Cajun Crustacean," says our small-town phone book stories remind him that the 1960-1974 Breaux Bridge phone books, which included Arnaudville, Cecilia, Henderson, and Parks, "were the only books in the country to feature a bright red crawfish on the cover."
Special People Dept.
— Ruby Reudelle "Delle" Valentine Rockford, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, April 27. She is a native of Kisatchie, Natchitoches Parish.
— Elliott Raisen, of Metairie, celebrated his 95th birthday Monday, April 24. He is a retired chemist.
— Darryl and Charlene Gambino Champagne, of New Orleans, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, April 27.
Pick a name
Danny Church has been hard at work on a name for Baton Rouge's new ice hockey team.
He sent in many, many, suggestions. See what you think about some of them:
Red Sticks, Beaucoups, Zydecos, Swamp Poppers, Wildcatters, Roughnecks, Swamp Devils, Ice Devils, Ice Breakers, Icelanders, Ice Kings, Breakaways, Bazookas, Rink Rats.
I kinda feel partial to Rink Rats. I have visions of the team's mascot…