It never occurred to me, but some readers recall when, for a young couple, a dark drive-in was a good place to get in some romancing, even at the expense of seeing the film.
Here are two examples:
— Sonny Punch, of Lafayette, says in 1966 BBS (before bucket seats), he and his girlfriend Marion went to a drive-in movie theater in Marrero:
"We became SO interested in each other that we missed the movie's entire plot. I think it was 'From Here To Eternity.'
"Upon going to my house for coffee after, we were greeted by my mom, who said, 'I have been wanting to see that movie; tell me all about it!'
"GULP!"
— Sandra Adams says, "Speaking of drive-in movies, I fondly recall my first date when I was in fifth grade.
"My 'beau' was the son of the local Packard dealer, and had an older sister. We went with his sister and her boyfriend to the local drive-in in a 1920s Packard touring car that the dealership owned.
"I remember hearing the movie, but watching the couple in the front seat instead of the show."
Fly with care
Denny Martin, of Milton, says, "The Saturday story of the person who had trouble with math and went to work for a carpenter reminded me that not everyone is suitable for every profession.
"I started my nearly 50-year career as a helicopter mechanic in Vietnam. Over the years, we mechanics came across people who had no business turning a wrench, especially on aircraft.
"We came up with sayings to describe their lack of proficiency. Here are two printable ones:
"'Tighten it till it strips, then back off one turn.' The other, 'Don't force it, get a bigger hammer.'"
Easy riders
Mary Jane Becker says, "The Saturday story about the MS Tour for Cure reminded me of the time my husband John, son Jay, and I signed up for the tour.
"The morning of the race we peddled over the starting line and immediately found ourselves going up and down hills.
"Jay left us to go ahead.
"Midway into the ride, John and I stopped and had lunch. I saw the tour's bus there, and announced I was going to ride that to the end. John said he was too much of a gentleman to let me ride alone.
"We were dropped off at the end for that day, and were walking our bikes to the finish line when my cellphone rang. Jay said, 'Mother, where are you and Dad?'
"Imagine his shock when I said 'the finish line,' and he looked over and saw us.
"Only Jay finished the race the next day, but each of us did raise money for a very good cause!"
Special People Dept.
— Shirley Burnett Fisher, of SummerHouse Park Provence, Slidell, celebrates her 93rd birthday Thursday, June 29. She is a native of Birmingham, Michigan, and a resident of Gatehouse Apartments, Metairie, for many years.
— Genevieve Landry Milton celebrates her 92nd birthday Thursday, June 29. She was on the 1948 city championship basketball team of St. Joseph Academy, Baton Rouge. She was married to the late Hermon Levi Milton Jr. for 69 years.
— Marty and Dale WelschRoth, of Metairie, celebrate their 54th anniversary Thursday, June 29.
Fear the possum!
Mike Buchart, of Baton Rouge, says, "The morning of Game 3 of the CWS finals, I was in the garage putting on my boots and heard scratching behind me.
"I thought it was the cat, but I looked closer and found in the garbage pail a small opossum looking up at me.
"I sent pictures to my family. My son in New Hampshire replied, 'It’s the LSU rally possum!' My nephew said, 'It’s a sign.'
"Danged if it wasn’t…"