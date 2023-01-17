"I heard this conversation between two ladies at the table next to me, talking about their physical therapy," says Kirk Guidry.
"One says, 'I asked my PT if after we build my arms back up, can we work on my overhand strength for throwing beads.'
"Her friend says, 'I'm riding on a different level. I can just pass them out underhand.'
"This is an 'only in NOLA' conversation: Mardi Gras physical therapy exercises."
Which reminds me
I tell this story just about every year at this time, but it still amuses me.
Many years ago, I knew a massage therapist in New Orleans who ran a classified ad in Gambit every year during parade season offering treatment for "bead neck" (from carrying too many Carnival beads).
Sweet chariot?
George Sells may be retired as news anchor for Baton Rouge's Channel 9 (WAFB-TV), but he's still collecting interesting license plate pictures on his "roving dashcam" when he drives around town.
His latest is a license plate reading GASFREE. What makes it especially interesting is that it's in a "Jesus Saves" holder.
So what we have here is either an electric car or one that runs on rapture alone.
Cheap entertainment
After Dave Grouchy mentioned the earliest days of the New Orleans Saints, we heard from a number of readers who recalled those times of some joy and much frustration:
Craig M. Bennett, of Morgan City, says, "In 1975, my wife and I purchased our New Orleans Saints season tickets and we still have them today, some 48 years later.
"Although we missed the first game in Tulane Stadium, there weren’t many games that we missed.
"I might let you know that the tickets for the first game in the Superdome, in 1975, cost $8.50 each. We were playing against the old Houston Oilers."
Saints on the air
Old radio guy Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Dave Grouchy says many 'long time' Saints fans haven't been fans long enough to remember Bum Phillips, Billy Kilmer and bag heads. The Wises have been fans long enough to remember when the Saints were on WGSO news/talk radio in New Orleans and Wayne Mack had a sports call-in show.
"Wayne's the guy who got me to calling beer 'barley pop.'
"I worked there, too. I was fired once just before I went on vacation and was re-hired before my vacation was over."
Special People Dept.
- Ivy Murrill, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 18. She was born and raised in Ascension Parish.
- Eloise Mayeur, of the Old Jefferson area of New Orleans, celebrates her 95th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 18. Her husband was Col. Russell Mayeur of the National Guard. She works on crafts, crocheting and making clothespin Christmas ornaments for the family.
Spousal approval
After a husband sent me an item about marital relationships and assured me his wife had OK'd it, I heard from a reader named "Ed" with this concern:
"Oooops! I didn't realize that I needed to get my wife's permission before occasionally sending a note to you. I suspect that you won't be hearing from me very often in the future."
Defining moment
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, has this suggestion for a way for husbands to introduce their spouses that bypasses the "first wife" or "current wife" designations:
"Instead of all this confusion, why not 'This is my LEGAL wife?'
"It would cover a lot of situations and circumstances."
Creative dermatology
Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, joins our seminar on Tulane Stadium's liquid refreshments:
"My best recollection, circa 1973, was that alcohol could be snuck in via plastic containers.
"One of my friends used a plastic bottle which previously held acne medicine.
"He had a habit of, before taking a swig, yelling, 'I feel a zit coming on!'"