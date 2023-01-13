Dear Smiley: My friend Dennis and I pulled a lot of dumb pranks growing up. One of the dumbest involved a 320-foot electric tower near my home.
The tower supported high voltage cables that crossed the Mississippi River. There was a large searchlight mounted on top, directed at the cables.
We thought we could draw a Batman beacon on the light; the news would cover it, and maybe Batman would show up!
We reached the top easy enough, but couldn’t figure how to affix the bat to the light. We were lucky not to get electrocuted.
One Saturday night, Dennis dropped by with a friend who wanted us to take him on that glorious tour. For some reason I decided not to go.
When my brother Glynn got home, he asked where Dennis was. I told him he was climbing the tower. With a glint in his eye, he told me to get in the car.
He had a 1940-something black Ford sedan that looked surprisingly like a police cruiser, with a big spotlight with red flasher.
We drove up to the tower with the flasher going, got out and shouted, “You guys come down!”
We swept the tower with the spotlight; then Glynn told me to get his jack out of his trunk. He yelled, “Joe, get the guns!” and started making a clicking noise with the jack. We finally gave up and drove home.
A half an hour later Dennis shows up at my house with eyes as big as saucers, telling us they were going to shoot them off the tower.
I just rolled my eyes and told him to make up a better story than that. I never told him what we did.
DALE MARKS
Baton Rouge
Right field hero
Dear Smiley: Baseball tales of kids playing right field reminded me of one of my favorite songs, a ditty by Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary fame.
According to the song, right field was where the, ahem, less talented players were assigned.
Paul sang that balls were rarely hit his way, so he spent most of the time "Watching the dandelions grow," until he realized "the whole team is yelling, I don't know what for.
"Then suddenly everyone's looking at me!
"My mind has been wandering. What could It be?
"They point at the sky and I look up above
And a baseball falls into my glove!"
He makes the winning catch, and suddenly "Right field is important, you know; that's why I'm out here watching the dandelions grow!"
RUSS WISE
LaPlace
Using his head
Dear Smiley: Reading the articles about T-ball brought back memories of when I was about 7 years old.
There was no T-ball; we played the real game.
My team, the Little Caillou Yankees, was playing the Point Au Chien Angels. I was pitching, and got them out 1, 2, 3.
We were up at bat, and my Cousin Larry was pitching for P.A.C.
We got two men on, and I was up to bat, my first time in a real game. Cousin Larry lets loose a pitch that hits me on the side of the head, right under the helmet.
I dropped to the ground, crying a little bit. He said he was sorry. I went to first base.
I did get a couple of hits later, and we won 9-0.
I ended up pitching a perfect game, with 8 strike-outs.
After the game Larry and I hugged, and all was forgiven.
Not sure of any lingering damage…
YOGI NAQUIN
Bayou Blue
Safe at second
Dear Smiley: I once introduced my current wife as my "second wife."
She later confronted me about this, stating that being introduced as a second wife inferred that there might be other wives in the future. I never did that again.
RANDY RAYBURN
McCormick, South Carolina