I'm having fun reading stories of the very early days of television.
Here's one from Seldon McCleskey, of Lafayette, that gave me a chuckle:
"In 1950, when I was about 10, we were living in Hollywood, Florida. We got the first television set in the whole neighborhood.
"It was a 7-inch Hallicrafters my Uncle Arch, an electrical engineer at Lockheed, made for us out of an old oscilloscope.
"Each day my best friend, Mickey from across the street, and I would scan the newspaper schedule to make sure we didn't miss any good programs. There weren't many.
"One Saturday we saw 'A Hair Raising Tale' was scheduled for that night between 10 and 11. This we had to see.
"After much lobbying and many promises, both sets of parents gave us permission to stay up until 11 to see this program just this one time.
"Early Saturday evening found us sitting on the floor in front of the TV, eagerly waiting for our program. After suffering through two or three boring programs, 10 finally rolled around and 'A Hair Raising Tale' came on.
"It was a one-hour advertisement for some kind of hair growing cream.
"There were never two more disappointed little boys."
TV as furniture
Karen McLin surely jogs some memories with this one:
"I’m old enough to remember that when we bought a new living room TV, we went to a furniture store, picked one out that matched our furniture, bought it, took it home and just plugged it in."
Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, tells a similar story:
"During the early '80s, I was in the insurance business, door-to-door. This was probably the worst job I ever had, and I had been a farm hand.
"I went in this house to sell insurance and saw a 19-inch console TV with a 13-inch TV on top of it. The console had no sound, but they liked it as a piece of furniture. The 13-inch did have sound.
"I did not have the heart to try to sell them anything."
Which reminds me
Late in her life, my mom finally gave up on her old console TV and bought a new set, which had no cabinet. She put it on top of the console, which she refused to get rid of because it matched her living room furniture.
I'm learning from recent letters that lots of folks felt that way about console TVs.
Eating light
Peg Usner, of Mandeville, offers this timely tip:
"This Thanksgiving, with all the food allergies and preferences in our family, I am going to put out one special, decorative, large covered bowl.
"Next to it, I will place a printed note: 'No salt, low fat, dairy free, keto friendly, no sugar, gluten free, vegan.'
"Inside will be lovely, but empty!"
You know what?
"Frank from Terrytown" weighs in on a current column topic:
"Another phrase I would like to see thrown out is 'You know.' Well over-used."
Unsung heroes
"At this time of year," says Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, "I send a shout-out to the men and women who keep the lights on.
"As a young lineman, my coworkers and I restored power to homes on Christmas morning — to be greeted by the squeals of children opening their gifts when we weren't home to see our kids open theirs."
TV talk
Elwyn Bocz, of Lutcher, says, "In your column in Wednesday’s paper, Al Lunn wrote that a good word to use for the 'least awesome' was 'awfulsome.'
"I bet you Al watches 'Gunsmoke.' Can anyone figure out why I am saying that?"
(I'm guessing it was used by one of Marshal Matt Dillon's sidekicks: Chester Goode, played by Dennis Weaver, or Festus Haggen, played by Ken Curtis. If I'm right, do I win anything?)