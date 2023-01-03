Over the century or so I've done this column, we've lost many of my favorite contributors.
Marcel Lalonde told me of another loss — his father, Raymond "La La" Lalonde, of Carencro, who died Friday, Dec. 30. (His funeral is Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Grand Coteau at 10:30 a.m.)
La La served in the Louisiana House from 1980 to 1996, and was a colorful and quotable member of that body.
Stories by him, and about him, were always welcome here. Here's one, from 2019.
Slide rule rules!
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, told me the story about former state Rep. Raymond “La La” Lalonde, when La La was a math instructor at T.H. Harris Vo-Tech School in Opelousas.
La La was famous for beating calculator-armed students in solving a complex problem, armed with his trusty slide rule.
La La confirms the story, and adds, "Before calculators, I would teach my classes to use the slide rule.
"When hand-held calculators hit the market, most of my students bought them, and I encouraged them to do so, knowing it was the future, and the decimal place accuracy is much better.
"But sliding the ruler is easier and quicker than punching the numbers on the calculator.
"They didn’t believe me, so I challenged the class, and we went several rounds. I would beat them every time."
Sixty, etc.
Mention of La La Lalonde's nickname reminds me of a 2021 story by Russ Wise, of LaPlace, about "legislators with interesting monikers."
Russ mentions Shady Wall, of Monroe, but points out that Shady said it was his given name. (Like Smiley is mine.)
There was also the colorful legislator "Coozan" Dudley LeBlanc, of Abbeville, famed for Hadacol tonic. While he wasn't a legislator, perennial candidate Warren J. "Puggy" Moity, of New Iberia, provided memorable TV moments as he sparred with Edwin Edwards. Sens. "Big Mike" Fesi, of Houma, and Mack "Bodi" White, of Central, are the only current legislators with anything resembling colorful nicknames.
Russ adds, "But the top nickname had to have been gravely-voiced B.B. Rayburn of Bogalusa, known to one and all as 'Sixty.'"
Former Senate Secretary Mike Baer once said Rayburn gave three explanations about the nickname "Sixty."
1. It was because he never got above 60 on a test in school.
2. In school, his chair number in class was 60, at the back of the room.
3. When he ran for office the first time, his ballot number was 60. (Baer said this was the most plausible explanation.)
World's best nickname
No discussion of nicknames of Louisiana elected officials would be complete without mention of a gent who was a political figure in Ascension Parish for 40 years, serving as both town alderman and councilman in Sorrento and an Ascension Parish councilman.
He's no longer with us, but many of us who love great nicknames still have fond memories of Milton John "Needlenose" Vicknair.
Special People Dept.
Helen Tatum Eves, of Bunkie, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 4. A native of Smackover, Arkansas, she attended Jeanerette High School and ULL, and taught in public schools in St. Amant.
Remember that?
Algie Petrere, of Central, hits close to home with this Mark Twain quote: "The older I get, the more clearly I remember things that never happened."
Dead reckoning
Keith Horcasitas recalls the old story about a kid in church who observed a plaque dedicated to those in the congregation who had been killed in wars.
After Mass, the young boy asked the pastor what the plaque meant, since he didn't quite understand it.
The priest told him the plaque was for all those who had been killed in the service.
The little boy then asked, "Which one, the 9 o'clock or 10:30 Mass?"