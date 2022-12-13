I've having fun with T-ball stories. Here's one that made me laugh:
Roger Boynton, of Abbeville, says, "I coached T-ball, and had a boy who was the only one to have a real uniform — stockings, striped pants, rubber cleats, etc.
"He was on third base, and ran home on a hit. He slid head first like Pete Rose — and ended up about 6 feet short of the plate.
"I lifted his hat and asked what he was doing. 'Sliding,' he said.
"Getting him up and dusting him off, I told him next time to slide all the way to the plate.
"I turned around to put the tee back on the plate and heard laughter. He was coming full speed, and slid head first — only 2 feet short of the plate.
"I told him, 'Next time, but not right now,' come all the way to the plate."
First you make a whack
Laura Robertson, of Pine Grove, says, "Hunting camp cooking stories remind me of my husband, Eugene, many years ago when he hunted in the Atchafalaya Swamp.
"He came home one day and told me he had baked biscuits for breakfast. I was so excited! I had no idea he knew how to bake biscuits.
"'OK', I said, 'Tell me exactly how you made them.'
"'Well, I just whacked that can on the edge of the table…'
"Oh, well. So much for that."
Raining rust
David Faulk, of Lafayette, says a Tuesday story about the old Tulane Stadium brought this memory:
"A great place to watch a football game. Time took its toll eventually, though, as the humidity of the South caused the great ball park to show its age with rust.
"Our seats were under the second deck. When the Saints did something exciting and foot-stomping occurred, the ladies covered their Sunday hairdos, while the men covered their Jax beer."
Danny's songs
I don't usually promote musical events, but this one is personal.
A few years before Hurricane Katrina, every visit I made to New Orleans ended with a stop at O'Flaherty's, a great Irish pub and music venue in the French Quarter.
Danny O'Flaherty, with his remarkable voice and endless supply of stories, performed with his brother Patrick and The Celtic Folk band.
Quaffing a pint of Guinness and singing "Whiskey In the Jar," "The Wild Rover," and other tunes along with Danny was a fine way to spend an evening.
Katrina wiped out O'Flaherty's and blew Danny to Texas, but he's back in these parts with his "Celtic Christmas" songs and stories.
He's at the Bogan Fire Museum in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; Vintage Court in Covington on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie on Friday, Dec. 23.
For more information, go to danny@dannyoflaherty.com.
Wreath day
Lea Evans says on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, a ceremony will be held at the Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, at 11 a.m. It has been at Port Hudson National Cemetery in the past. The program places wreaths on veterans' graves. Email waaporthudson@gmail.com.
Special People Dept.
- Blanch Hamilton, of Lake Sherwood Village, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Wednesday, Dec. 14. She was a teacher in the East Baton Rouge school system for 30 years, and is still tutoring and mentoring her fellow residents.
- Herbert Theriot celebrates his 92nd birthday Wednesday, Dec.14.
He's full!
Richard Kaplan, of Baton Rouge, says word play stories "bring back a memory of my late father, Arthur Kaplan. When he had had enough to eat, he'd say, 'That was an ample sufficiency and an over-abundancy, and any more would be in the nature of a superfluity.' I definitely got my love of words from him!"