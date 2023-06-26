This column has become a place for true confessions — we don't judge here.
Mention of drive-in movie experiences reminded EdnaMarie Campbell Sevin, of Houma, of this long-suppressed tale:
"I graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1955 and began my college days at Francis T. Nicholls Junior College of LSU.
"I returned to Jackson only at Christmas and the end of my freshman year.
"In my absence, I was saved from participating in an embarrassing escapade. My friends entered a drive-in theater, with one girl driving, one in the passenger seat, and two in the trunk, saving the cost of two tickets.
"Unknown to these 'criminals,' the man charging the entrance fee checked later to find four in the vehicle. He remembered only two had paid.
"The police were called. The culprits were hauled off to the police station to meet their parents. This is the first time I have revealed this humiliating tale of woe. I was directed to never repeat this tale of criminality lurking in these students."
Entertain yourself
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "My favorite drive-in story didn’t happen at a drive-in.
"I was 10, spending the week with my aunt and uncle in Houma. Their two kids and I were excited when we were told about going to a drive-in.
"That night the weather was bad, but no problem. My uncle put their TV in the window that faced their carport. We sat in the car, ate popcorn and watched it."
A Carnival thing
"We had friends who were passionate opera lovers," says Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"They would give annual Mardi Gras parties where the guests were expected to come dressed as opera characters.
"One year my wife and I were designated king and queen. Knowing there was no way we could match the elaborate elegance of previous royal couples, my wife suggested we cross-dress.
"I found myself at the Dollar Store on the afternoon before Mardi Gras, looking through discounted feminine undergarments.
"A teenaged girl clerk approached and rather nervously asked if she could help me. I replied I had found what I needed, and held up a sufficiently ample bra.
"When I asked if I could return it if it didn't fit, she fled in terror.
"For a time I felt kind of guilty about doing that to her, but I finally decided she should get used to things like that during Carnival season."
Helping God
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "A Gospel reading reminded us how much God loves us, because he can even count all the hairs on our head.
"I was taking a picture with other choir members at St Francis Xavier, and we noticed how it's now easier for God to count our hairs…"
Words of wisdom
McChord Carrico, of Covington, says, "My father and father-in-law, both World War II veterans, passed away in their mid-40s of heart attacks, but not before leaving me some guiding principles.
"My father said, 'It’s a great life if you don’t weaken.'
"My father-in-law’s saying was, 'All you need in life is quietness, kindness, and cold water.'
"Simple words to state, but profound concepts to ponder."
Special People Dept.
— Eugene and Alice Bergeron Robert, of White Castle, celebrate 64 years of marriage Tuesday, June 27.
— Charmaine and Sherwood Dunnam, of Denham Springs/Watson, celebrate their 60th anniversary Tuesday, June 27.
— Jean and Dick Bengtson, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Tuesday, June 27. He is a Vietnam veteran and retired LSU professor. She is a retired middle school librarian.
Small talk
Joe Guilbeau, of Plaquemine, has probably contributed stories here longer than anyone else.
Recently he kicked off the "small town" discussion. Here's an example:
"A sign of how small my hometown was: our Zip Code was 70583.5."