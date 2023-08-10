Hard to believe kids are heading back to school this early. Peggy Villemarette tells of her grandchildren's foray into education:
"Hoping for a smooth transition into the new school year, my daughter, Megan Roark, and son-in-law, Ken, had first-grader Charlotte and kindergarten twins, Katherine and Everette, dress themselves in their school uniforms to take pictures the Sunday before the start of school.
"Charlotte and Everette were quite enthusiastic about the prospect of a new school year.
"But Katherine, introducing herself as 'Kindergarten Katherine' as she entered the living room, quickly added, 'I'll go to kindergarten to try it out, but if it's too much work — I'm out!'"
The littlest lawyer
Another kid story; this one from Elaine Musso:
"When my grandchildren were very young (girl 7, and boy 5) we were at a restaurant with machines at the front door where you put in coins to get a toy.
"Both made their decisions, and as we sat down to order food, my granddaughter kept bugging her brother to exchange his toy for hers.
"Fed up with bugging, he turned to her and said, 'If you would have thought about this before, we would not be having this conversation!'
"Needless to say, he kept his toy!"
Dry heat
Robert Kenney, M.D., of Baton Rouge, recalls an earlier heat wave:
"As a young intern in Dallas’ Parkland Hospital Emergency Room in 1980, I well remember the heat wave of that summer.
"Some entity in Saudi Arabia loaned our ER a 10-foot-long coffin-like 'bed' with a canopy that was designed to treat heat strokes by reducing elevated core body temperatures.
"It worked by alternatively misting the person with water droplets, then drying with fine jets of cool air at a controlled rate of temperature reduction.
"It garnered media attention as the only one of its kind in the Western Hemisphere at that time.
"Our first patient to use this machine was a middle-aged man whom we presumed was homeless. He was brought in unconscious, with a core body temperature of over 106 degrees.
"Thinking he was having a heat stroke, we placed him on this specialized bed. As his body temperature was cooling down nicely, his elderly mother showed up and informed us that several days earlier she had hid his whiskey bottles.
"(Alcohol withdrawal is often associated with a markedly elevated body temperature.)"
Supermarket killer
"After reading articles on 'paper or plastic,'" says Mac of Metairie, "I was reminded that while on vacation out west, my wife and I stopped at an Albertson's grocery.
"When we got to the checkout line, the cashier asked, 'Would you like paper or plastic?'
"I asked her to choose: 'Would you rather kill a tree or a fish?'
"A real dilemma."
Special People Dept.
— Gloria R. Wilbert, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 99th birthday Friday, Aug. 11. She is a World War II Navy veteran.
— Bob Guchereau Jr., of Lafayette, celebrates his 91st birthday Saturday, Aug. 12.
— Donnie and Pam Floyd, of Prairieville, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Aug. 11.
— Bill and Carolyn Gaines, of Baker, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Aug. 11.
Good question
Pat Gernon, of Gretna, says, "One of my favorite movie lines is from 'Superman,' when Lois Lane first met him.
"She was falling from a great height, and Superman swooped her up, saying, 'I’ve got you.'
"She says, 'You’ve got me; who’s got you?'"
Somebody check on Ben…
Our discussion of how to deal with bad drivers got this worrisome comment from Ben Farrar, of New Roads:
"When encountering those drivers that are being discussed, my wife and I have a proven tactic. We use the photon torpedoes we included in our vehicle's accessories.
"These worked extremely well for Capt. Kirk, and have served us well in the past."