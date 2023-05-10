I recently told you I was winding up our "coffee nostalgia" series.
I lied.
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, tells this coffee tale:
"Our Aunt Poo was staying with my sister Anne and Anne's husband Joe. She loved doing things for people.
"One morning, before she went to Mass, she put the coffee pot on the stove on warm, to be ready for Joe when he got up. But instead of low she accidentally put it on high.
"Joe noticed a strong coffee smell, and when he rushed into the kitchen he found flames and a red coffee pot on the burner.
"As he was correcting the situation, Aunt Poo came in and asked him, 'Was your coffee hot, toot?'
"Joe managed a pleasant smile. He didn't have the heart to fuss at Aunt Poo."
Belle of breakfast
Jim Mestayer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Recent coffee items brought back memories of my mother making coffee in a small porcelain French drip pot.
"We used Creole Belle, a stronger coffee produced before Community.
"Its main advertisement was a jingle in French:
"'Le Creole Belle dans le paquet bleu, le plus tu boire le plus tu veux.'
"'The Creole Belle in the blue package, the more you drink the more you want.'"
Secret language
Speaking of French, here's a porch story from Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue:
"When I was growing up, my parents would take us kids to visit our 'mawmaws' and 'pawpaws,' at either Boudreaux Canal or Point-aux-Chenes.
"The grown-ups would sit on the porch and talk, and us kids were to go play in the backyard.
"When the grown-ups were discussing personal stuff they heard about someone, they would start speaking in French so we couldn't eavesdrop.
"So at the tender age of 5 I learned Cajun French. Mawmaw Deme Naquin only spoke French, so when I visited or cut her grass, I knew what to say if I was hungry or needed to go to the bathroom."
Missing history
Another coronation story, from "Eddie in Houma":
"When I was a sophomore (1952-53) at St. Joseph Academy in Jackson, Mississippi, our homeroom was in the library. Sister Aurelia, the librarian, dearly loved Elizabeth, and played her coronation on a small black and white TV.
"We sat in the chairs around the library tables, and needed to turn our chairs to view the coronation. We sat quietly as we usually did, but I wonder where our minds were wandering that morning. I know I was daydreaming, and have little memory of the event.
"I wish now that I had paid more attention."
(A lot of us wish we had paid more attention in school.)
Hoofing it
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, tells this story about putting a damper on ambitious travel plans:
"Many years ago, my family had a dinner to celebrate my sister's graduation from Texas A&I University (now Texas A&M Kingsville).
"During this occasion she announced that she was going to Alaska to seek adventure.
"The room fell silent and all eyes turned to my father for his response. He said, 'You better get some comfortable shoes; it's a long walk.'"
Special People Dept.
Lela Mae Bourgeois, of St. Amant, celebrated her 99th birthday Friday, May 5.
Raising flies
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, refers to a Tuesday story about using oyster shells as highway "pavement":
"Shooter Mullins is right about the smell of oyster shells, but he didn't mention the worst part.
"I was a student at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital when it was actually by the Capitol Lake.
"In 1955 they covered the parking areas in oyster shells, because they were cheap.
"The smell was awful, but the clouds of flies were a plague, 'wooshing' into the hospital whenever a door was opened.
"Probably part of the reason they moved the hospital."