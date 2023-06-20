You might have noticed a Monday "Readers' Views" letter in which the writer told of high school pep rallies in the '60s where football players and other male students appeared in drag, for laughs, and lamented the fact that some contemporary politicians would call for this to be banned.
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, adds his view:
"It rang a bell for me, back to my Istrouma High days, 1959 to 1962.
"There was often a 'Boys' Beauty Pageant' in the gym.
"I contacted my neighborhood friend and guard on the state champion football team, who retired with his family in New Jersey, and he confirmed he still has a picture of him and another of our friends on the football team, dressed in female attire complete with makeup.
"Everyone had a good laugh and a great time. Alas, the times they are a-changing!"
Queen for a day
Earl Newman's recollection reminded me of a Boys' Beauty Pageant at Istrouma in 1955 won by — me.
My mom thought it would be fun for me to go for style rather than laughs. She had a white evening gown she altered for me, and a neighbor lady had some red heels that fit me. They even found a tiara, from who knows where.
Backstage, some girls I knew had a ball doing my hair and makeup, and when they finished I looked, well, adorable.
There's a picture in the Pow Wow, our yearbook, of me being crowned queen, flanked by football players Carroll DiBenedetto and Earl Phillips, looking, frankly, rather tacky.
There's a great shot of our basketball coach, Tommy McCoin, who served as "mistress of ceremonies" in a long dark gown and rather severe wig. He looked uncomfortable…
Too much service
Richie Schega, of Mandeville, says, "Back in the '60s, 'full service' gas stations also checked under the hood to see if your car battery needed acid.
"One time, my brother's auto paint job was ruined because the attendant used the wrong bottle and added battery acid to his windshield washer reservoir."
Close crawfish encounter
Another "migrating crawfish" tale:
"Before retirement from AT&T," says David Palmisano, of Marrero, "I worked on standby after hours. Many of the callouts were in the middle of the night at remote locations.
"One night, as I drove down La. 3127 in Hahnville, I could see numerous strange beams of light streaking through the darkness in the distance.
"In the past, I had dodged alligators and viewed owls eye to eye on this lonely stretch of road at night, but these lights looked like something from the movie 'Close Encounters.'
"As I neared the strange lights, I slowed and activated the hazard and strobe lights on my work truck.
"Wandering around on the highway were a group of people with flashlights, scooping up crawfish that were migrating by the thousands from a nearby overflowing canal.
"Between the ones headed for a boiling pot or being crushed by my tires, a lot of the crawfish did not make it to their destination."
Special People Dept.
- Sharon Smith Fairchild and B.L. Fairchild, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 68th anniversary Wednesday, June 21.
Lonely dancer
Wyn Coates, of Covington, says he sympathizes with the reader who recently complained that problems in his joints interfered with dancing:
"My joints are still tolerable good, but the problem is that the police have shut down all the joints I used to dance in."
Baby bump blues
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says brother-in-law Gary Thibodaux "has a great-grandson whose mother is expecting another child in the very near future. He has been pointing to his mother’s tummy, saying 'baby.'
"A few weeks ago he was sitting on his great-grandfather’s lap, pointed to his stomach and said 'baby.'
"I must assume it’s diet time!"