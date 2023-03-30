Our tales about small towns reminded Morgan Landry that some memories can have rough edges:
"I remember when I traveled to Morgan City in 1963 with my grandfather, Claiborne F. Landry of Pierre Part, to Shannon Hardware to buy an ax and door hardware.
"My grandfather could not drive a car, so he invited me to travel with him to Morgan City by boat. I was 13, and thought that quite the adventure.
"He had a 1957 7.5 horsepower Evinrude motor on a 12-foot cypress bateau. The speed was not very impressive; it took several hours to get there and back.
"My greatest remembrance of the trip is how we were treated upon disembarking. My grandfather could not speak a word of English, so he did not know the insults being thrown at him by several men standing on the sidewalk. They said things like, 'Look, they still have moss on their feet!'
"I knew what they were saying, and quickly informed my grandfather. He told me not to tell them anything.
"But getting in the boat to leave, I threw a few insults at them. They stopped laughing and walked away.
"The look on their faces was priceless. I still remember the happiness I felt for telling them off."
Don't knock Tightwad!
"When I read in the Wednesday column about the small town, Tightwad, Missouri, it brought back memories of spending a weekend there," says Charles Riddle III, of Marksville:
"Yes, I actually spent a whole weekend there at a friend’s house. The writer spoke of it having a bank and not much else. I have to disagree.
"I love to see and feel the local flavor of the places I stay, and this was no exception. Early Saturday morning I walked to the local café (nothing was far), ordered one of those small-town breakfasts, and talked to some of the local people.
"They were happy to share the newspaper, and didn’t expect you to give it back. The coffee was not quite as strong as what I was accustomed to, but the friendliness reminded me of a good old Southern town."
Electrifying tale
Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, says, "Many years ago, while traveling with my in-laws in rural southern Illinois, we stopped for directions at a gas station.
"The young man told us, 'Go down this street and turn right at the electric stop-and-go light.'
"We contained our laughter until out of hearing range, then had many laughs wondering if they had non-electric traffic signals."
That explains it
Martin Hugh-Jones says his Thursday story about weak coffee was about Fort Detrick, Maryland, where he was doing research on a Guadeloupe tick. I erroneously placed him in Guadeloupe, and wondered why they had weak coffee there.
As he points out, "Guadeloupe is French-Caribbean, and they know what proper coffee is."
Special People Dept.
— Irene Burrus, of New Orleans, celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, March 31. She and her late husband John moved to the area after World War II, where he was awarded the Navy Cross. She worked in fashion retailing and the New Orleans Tourism and Convention Center. Active in numerous civic organizations, she was one of the first inductees in the Algiers Wall of Fame.
— Anice Wilson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Saturday, April 1. She is a native of Woodville, Mississippi.
— Enid Bares, of Copeland Towers in Metairie, celebrates her 91st birthday Saturday, March 25. Enid is a graduate of Dominican High and the University of New Orleans.
Grand larceny!
"I saw where three college students stole $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium," says Jerry Berggren, of Baton Rouge.
"At beer prices in Tiger Stadium, that amounts to about one case each!"