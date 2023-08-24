Another "things kids say" story:
W. Roger Clark, of Denham Springs, says, "Last year, I wrote about Frances, our pre-K granddaughter who was surprised that all the girls showed up at school wearing 'exactly' the same dress she was wearing.
"Frances is now a kindergartner. After the teacher announced the lunch menu, Frances raised her hand (she is very polite) and informed the teacher she did not care for the selections, and that her mother would be picking her up for lunch.
"She mumbled something about 'mimosas' (poetic license).
"Frances was so convincing that the school called our daughter, wanting to know what time she was coming.
"Not sure what the future holds for Frances, but she will be a legend of some sort."
Fun drive
After mention of the drive up Pikes Peak, we heard from a number of folks who had made the drive and lived to tell about it:
Mary Ann Aucoin, of New Orleans, says, "Mention of that drive gave me the shivers, as I remembered my husband and I drove it on our honeymoon many years ago.
"At that time, the last part was a dirt road and extra dangerous.
"I had never ridden in the mountains before (our family only drove to the Gulf Coast on vacations).
"On the way back down, the motor in the car took it upon itself to race!
"C.J. was only able to get the car to stop by pulling into a lookout spot and hitting a large tree trunk I guess was placed there to keep people from going over the side!
"We have been back to Colorado many times since, but not driven the Pikes Peak Highway."
The procrastinator
Denise Daspit says, "The movie quote I use often is from 'Gone With the Wind:'
"It's 'Tomorrow is another day.'
"For when I'm too tired or it's too late."
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy “Dot” Piazza, of Walker, celebrates her 100th birthday (which happens Thursday, Aug. 31) with a big party Saturday, Aug. 26. She is a Baton Rouge native, and the last of the six Kelly sisters who grew up on Scenic Highway across the street from the Buckhorn Bar of Brother Polito.
- Audrey Owens Haines, of New Orleans, celebrates her 95th birthday Sunday, Aug. 27. She is a former student at Valencia C. Jones School in the 7th Ward.
- Gerald and Carolyn Murray, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, Aug. 25.
- Mike and Dona Stevens, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 55th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 24. They met at LSU, and recently retired from their family owned business. He is a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge; she is from Elton, a teacher for 33 years, and named "High School Teacher of the Year" in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- Paul and Maureen Frey, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 52 years of marriage Friday, Aug. 25. They were high school sweethearts at Notre Dame High in Crowley.
- Tricia and Rick Cassano, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Aug. 25th.
Down with love
Joan Pennington says, "From 1948 to 1952, I worked at the local picture show in a small Texas town as a cashier/popcorn popper to help with college expenses.
"Saturday afternoons were popular attendance times for kids. One 7- or 8-year-old little boy who came regularly carried his ticket money (11 cents) in his mouth!
"He was barely tall enough to spit his money out onto the shelf of my ticket booth. But before he asked for his ticket, he would always ask, 'Is this a LUV show?'
"If I said yes, he would rake his money back into his mouth and depart!"
(I would have told him they were all love stories to keep from handling those coins!)