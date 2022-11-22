Sheila Hebert says, "The baseball story in the Tuesday column reminded me of a funny story about my niece, the 'baby bear' of the family.
"At 5, she was very precocious, and stated her feelings very loudly as well as convincingly. She kept the family laughing.
"She decided she wanted to play baseball. She did very well, and everyone looked forward to her first game. She was over the moon in her uniform on the first day.
"When she came up to bat, she stood at the plate, for the first time getting a look at the stands filled with cheering parents. She quickly walked away, back to the dugout.
"Her dad ran over to ask what was the problem. She very firmly said, 'I’m not playing in front of all those people!'
"And that was the end of baseball for her!"
Timely word
Who says this isn't an educational column?
It can even educate me, and I know almost everything…
For instance, I didn't know the word "suffusion" until two readers mentioned it.
My online dictionary tells me suffusion is "when something slowly spreads throughout something else, like a feeling or a color. The suffusion of red into your friend's cheeks will show you that she's embarrassed, for example."
Here's how the two readers used it, in connection with the time-honored Thanksgiving tradition of overeating:
Mary Chawla says, "My elder brother came home from Jesuit High in the early ’40s, and to our delight taught us the answer to 'Are you full?' is 'I have had ample sufficiency to suffonsify my suffusion appetite, and furthermore I'd bust.'"
And Algie Petrere, of Central, says, "My father-in-law, Donald Petrere, was a regular contributor to your column. (I continued the tradition when he passed on.)
"He was a journalism student in college and was a lover of words.
"After almost every meal at our house, when I would ask if he wanted something else to eat, he would always say, 'No thanks, I'm sufficiently suffonsified.'
"I miss hearing that."
Festus for the win!
After Al Lunn jokingly used the word "awfulsome," we heard from Elwyn Bocz, of Lutcher, who told of the word's connection with the TV Western "Gunsmoke."
I surmised that it was used by one of Marshal Matt Dillon's sidekicks, and I was right!
Elwyn says, "It was Festus. Chester was portrayed as an average citizen who spoke really good English. Festus was portrayed as an uneducated individual who could not read nor write. He had a special language of his own, similar to the word that Al Lunn used for the saying 'least awesome.'
"Doc Adams was portrayed as an educated individual, as he should be, because he was a doctor. When Doc and Festus would have a conversation, it was hilarious. Doc would be speaking using his proper English and Festus would be speaking using his special language."
Special People Dept.
- Jerry Black, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 101st birthday Thursday, Nov. 24.
- Gerald Montgomery, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 94th birthday Wednesday, Nov. 23. He is a World War II veteran.
- Bo and Mary Domingue, of Lafayette, celebrate 65 years of marriage Wednesday, Nov. 23. Bo retired as office manager with the law firm of Voorhies & Labbe after 22 years. Mary is a retiree with 28 years as librarian with the Lafayette Parish school system.
Dangerous game
Dusty Kling, of Baton Rouge, comments on my Tuesday mention of HGTV and my proposal to have a drink every time certain phrases were used:
"Your made-up drinking game for HGTV would have turned you into a raging alcoholic in no time had you drank when the words, 'Oh my God, I LOVE it!' were said by residents entering their newly renovated digs."