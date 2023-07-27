Liddy Hanemann, aka "Metairie Country Girl," says, "Speaking with an Uptown maven during a Carnival season, my husband and I mentioned we’d be going to that night’s Mardi Gras parade in Metairie.
"She trilled, 'Ah, a parade in the country! How quaint!'”
Fair warning
The Wednesday suggestion that new drivers have an "A" sticker on car windows to tell other drivers they are apprentices (used in Europe) got several reactions.
Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge, says, "NASCAR requires rookie drivers to have a yellow stripe on the bumper of their cars to warn drivers of their status."
Alan R. Crnko, of Holden, and Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, were the first to suggest the "A" should be placed on cars of inconsiderate drivers.
But, as Terry says, "It would stand for a seven-letter word — and it isn’t 'aardvark.'"
Alan adds, "Have you noticed when driving the interstate, people going slower than you are 'morons' and those going faster than you are 'idiots?'"
See no evil
Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, says: "One evening in the spring of 1970, my wife and I planned one of our rare outings during our first year in Lafayette.
"We got fried chicken and beverages, put our newborn in his car-bed, and drove four blocks to the Twin Drive-In on Johnston Street for a showing of 'Rosemary's Baby.'
"As the feature was about to begin, a thick fog bank moved in and stayed put. We 'watched' the movie with sound but little or no picture. The chicken was good."
(As a couple with a newborn, it's just as well you didn't see it.)
Forward ho!
And a drive-in story from Mike Boudreaux, of Bush:
"One summer in the mid-'60s I worked as a beach lifeguard on Dauphin Island, Alabama, and stayed with the McHugh family.
"Once I was asked to drive their daughter’s Olds 442 to Morgan City for some repairs. The transmission would not work in reverse.
"I decided to stop in Luling to take my girlfriend to a drive-in.
"I found a spot and pulled the car onto a raised area that lifted the front of the car so you could better see the screen.
"I forgot that I couldn’t back up. All I could think about was whether I would be able to drive forward over that hump.
"I did."
Special People Dept.
- V.J. Bella, of Baton Rouge, former state representative and state fire marshal, celebrates his 96th birthday Saturday, July 29.
- Verlee and Joe Guilbeau, of Plaquemine, celebrate 72 years of marriage Friday, July 28. He is a Navy veteran, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge. She is retired from Georgia Gulf Corp.
- James "Fry" and Lois Roberson Hymel, of White Castle, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Friday, July 28. He is an Army veteran; she graduated from Spencer Business College.
- Pam and Jimmy McInnis, of Hammond, celebrate 58 years of marriage Sunday, July 30. They were high school sweethearts.
- Danny and Linda Felterman, of Patterson, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 28.
- Jodie and Suzanne Cotten, of New Roads, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 28. Says Jodie: "We got married while I was home on leave from Misawa Air Force Base, Japan. We had an eight-month honeymoon there — no in-laws."
Buck well spent
Mary Ann Persac Henchy says, "With my 50th Tara High reunion Aug. 19 at the Pastime, I am reminiscing. After I graduated from LSU in 1977, I moved to the New Orleans area for my first teaching position.
"Saturday mornings, I would get café au lait and beignets: 25 cents each for one cup of coffee and two orders of beignets — with a 25-cent tip.
"Not bad for a dollar for this 115-pound girl."
(Classic breakfast … but no way to stay 115.)