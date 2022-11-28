Here's a story that sounds familiar, although I'm sure it's not something I ever did. Maybe my little brother. ...
Richard Fossey, of Baton Rouge, says, "Years ago, a young relative (I'll call him Bobby) misbehaved in his fourth grade class at St. George Catholic Elementary School.
"His teacher issued a written reprimand and told Bobby to take the letter home, have his mother sign it, and return it the next morning.
"Solely in the interest of efficiency, Bobby signed his mother's name and gave it back to his teacher as instructed.
"Bobby's teacher knew immediately Bobby had forged his mother's signature. After a few minutes of withering interrogation, Bobby broke down and confessed.
"How did you know I signed my mom's name?" he asked.
"Two things, his teacher explained. First, she doubted Bobby's mother signed her name in capital block letters. Second, she figured Bobby's mom had signed her name enough times that the signature line wouldn't have erasure marks.
"Never underestimate the detective skills of a Catholic elementary school teacher."
Father knows best?
"When I was dating my wife, Dale," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, "I was helping her dad move a freezer from the kitchen into a utility room.
"The doorway was too narrow, and we struggled with it for several minutes. Dale thought she was being helpful by suggesting we open the freezer door and wiggle it in.
"Her Dad was not going to take advice from a mere daughter, and told her to leave the men to do their job.
"After struggling a little while longer, we finally tried what she suggested, and it went in with no problem.
"He turned to me and told me that if I told Dale, he wouldn’t let me date her anymore. I never did tell her."
Bribed with bread
"Harking back to my childhood," says Jo Ann Vanney Paulin, of Metairie, "when we got a TV we’d watch all the great Westerns.
"There was Sky King (and Penny), the Lone Ranger, the Cisco Kid, Gene Autry, and, of course, my fave, Roy and Dale.
"I remember one of the shows was sponsored by Marita bread. If you went to the store, they would give you these little tiny loaves of Marita if you told them you watched whatever show that was. I think it was the Cisco Kid.
"Those were the days. And, of course, my dad did fix our TV by testing the tubes at the drugstore.
"Oh Pancho — Oh Cisco!"
Special People Dept.
- Eleanor Nabors Lenoir, of Denham Springs, celebrates her 94th birthday Tuesday, Nov. 29. (Son Jim Lenoir says she was born in McCondy, Mississippi, on Thanksgiving Day: "Her birthday can never again fall on Thanksgiving. President Franklin Roosevelt led the movement that changed Thanksgiving from the last Thursday in November to the fourth Thursday. The goal was to create extra shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.")
- Claire Roy Landry, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Tuesday, Nov. 29. A native of Arabi, she lived there until Hurricane Katrina's devastation in 2005.
Sparky tributes
"For those who don't keep up with the most important part of the paper," says Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, "Saturday would have been Charles M. 'Sparky' Schultz' 100th birthday.
"Almost every comic strip honored him, saying 'Happy Birthday,' or adding a Peanuts' character or catchphrase."
'Dimey' days
"Regarding references to 10-cent draft beer," says Tom Lieb, of Covington:
"In the 1950s, I served in the Coast Guard, aboard ship in Duluth, Minnesota.
"When we were allowed shore leave, we would go to the local tavern, put a dollar on the bar and order "dimeys."
"The beer came in 8-ounce glasses in a Coke-glass shape.
"The bar was walking distance from the ship."
(I would certainly hope so.)