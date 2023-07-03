P. Doug Becnel's story shows you don't have to have a lot of money to have a memorable evening:
"In the spring of 1966 I was dating the love of my life, who would become my wife. I was from Edgard; she lived in Metairie.
"I had very little extra cash — I was attending Nicholls State and didn't have a job. She had a job at Globe Finance on Canal Street. We dated on her dime.
"We went to the twin Do Drive Ins, Airline Drive In, or Westgate Drive In. Her mother loaned us her 1955 Ford; I drove because she didn't have a license.
"We'd pick up a broasted chicken and a six-pack of beer at Schwegmann's. We were dining out and seeing a movie at the same time. Wonderful memories."
Leave interrupted
Independence Day always reminds folks of conflicts to keep this relatively new country, and other older ones, free from tyranny.
The big one, World War II, affected everyone here in ways large and small.
Here's just one story, from David Embry:
"My dad had been drafted and was in the Army, stationed in the Dallas area. On December 5, 1941, he got a weekend pass, but could not leave the area.
"Of course he and his buddy, Jack Chamblee, also from Shreveport, got on U.S. 80 and hitchhiked home.
"Things were going well until around mid-day Sunday, December 7, when news broke regarding the attack on Pearl Harbor.
"All leaves were cancelled. Since he and his friend were not where they were supposed to be, they immediately donned their uniforms and got back on U.S. 80, westbound.
"The first car that came along picked them up and drove them all the way to Dallas. I believe that gentleman was just going across town, but knew these were extraordinary times.
"The next day Dad was on a train to Fort Ord, California, and from there on a ship to Scofield Barracks in Hawaii. From there he went to points west. There was no coming home until after September 2, 1945.
"He was a great American, as were the thousands who never came home, even to be interred. Never forget!"
Make it messy
I didn't realize I had a sandwich named after me, but Mary Sue Meador, of Baton Rouge, says that's the case:
"My son, Bobby Meador, brought me the most beautiful Heirloom tomatoes so I could have a 'Smiley' tomato, mayo, and white bread sandwich — and hang over the sink to eat it. Delicious!"
It seems the most original thing about this sandwich is the method of eating it, which I chose long ago because I got tired of having to wipe off my elbows after every bite.
Which reminds me
Long ago, whenever I wrote about eating at Baton Rouge's iconic Pastime, I'd say I was having an anchovy-and-onion pizza, just because it seemed such a deadly combination of flavors.
I meant it as a joke, of course, but one day Randy Wesley, the Pastime owner, said at least a couple of guys had come in and ordered a "Smiley pizza" — anchovies and onions.
If they were having this for lunch, I bet they wondered why everybody at the office avoided them all afternoon…
He's unexpired!
Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville, says, "I think I’ve been served by the same clerk as Charlie Anderson (Monday column).
"I used a check to pay for an item and presented my driver’s license to validate it. My license had expired. The clerk pointed this out and refused to honor my check.
“'This ID has expired!' she said. I said, 'But I haven’t!'
"My logic was lost on her. She wouldn’t take the check, so I left empty-handed and went promptly to the OMV."