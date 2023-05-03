Our recent mention of a ghost sighting reminded Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell, of his days as a police officer:
"One dark, rainy night my partner and I got a burglar alarm call at a place that sold coffins. We found a door open, and were snooping around inside when suddenly a body rose out of a coffin and said, 'What's happening, bro?'
"The 'body' was a guy with a dirty beard and long, stringy, wet hair.
"He startled my partner, who drew his gun. I convinced him to put it away, and we hauled the man off, to be booked with burglary.
"The assistant DA reduced the charge to trespassing — after he had a good laugh."
Creative running
Dale Marks says, "After seeing stories about fun runs and 10K races, I was reminded of a column you wrote many years ago. You told about your participation in Baton Rouge's Great River Road Run.
"That year it started on the LSU campus, went downtown on Nicholson Drive, and returned on Saint Philip Street.
"After about a mile you needed to hydrate, so you slipped into the Pastime for some refreshment.
"You rejoined the runners on their return on St. Philip. I was impressed with your strategy, and wondered if you had trained for that?"
(Yes, my training regimen involved regular afternoon sessions at the Pastime, where I did a lot of work on my elbow bends…)
Cool operators
"On the subject of switchboard operators," says Kathleen Corsentino, "when I was much younger and living on my own in addition to working full-time, I would work 'on call' doing EKGs on the weekends.
"This was before cellphones, so when a 'STAT' EKG order came in, the medical exchange switchboard operator would call our home.
"When you answered, which a lot of times was in the middle of the night, she would give us info on which hospital to go to.
"She wanted to be sure we didn't hang up and go back to sleep, so she would say, 'Don't go back to sleep now,' and she would make you repeat what she just told you.
"We felt like we knew these operators! I never fell back to sleep, either."
Party line blues
David Faulk, of Lafayette, says, "Even Hank Williams had a thought about telephones back in the day, when he had the following verse in his big hit, 'Mind Your Own Business':
"'Oh, the woman on our party line's the nosiest thing. She picks up her receiver when she knows it's my ring.'"
Somehow we survived
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says Marsha R.'s Wednesday story about stubbing a toe on the street and requiring mercurochrome and a bandage "reminded me of a childhood injury and the home remedies practiced in those days.
"I was barefoot and jumped over a ditch, where the ball of my foot landed on a broken bottle.
"I could actually see the bones in my foot. The blood made it hurt more than it probably did.
"My great-uncle put a piece of salt meat on the gash and poured 'coal oil' on it, and then wrapped it with a rag.
"A couple of days later I was out and about without a doctor or stitches. I don’t think I even had a tetanus shot at the time!"
Special People Dept.
Pamela and Louis Hebert, of Breaux Bridge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, May 4.
Look up and drive!
Bill Huey comments on Ruth E. Brown's Monday nostalgia item about downtown Baton Rouge traffic signals that rang a bell when they changed:
"A practice from the '20s that should be brought back to alert texting drivers with their heads down that it's time to go.
"Only maybe the bell should be an air horn."